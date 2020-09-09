VENICE — A lot of scientists are researching the coronavirus, trying to find a treatment, a cure or a vaccine.
One group of researchers has more than just one of those goals in common: They’ve all also had COVID-19.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, wrote about the Patient-led Research for COVID-19 group in his Sept. 3 blog.
It consists of researchers with training and experience in relevant fields “in addition to having intimate knowledge of COVID-19,” according to their website, PatientResearchCovid19.com.
Their focus is on so-called “long haulers” — COVID-19 patients whose symptoms lasted two weeks or more past “recovery.”
A patient survey of people whose isymptoms have lingered is expected to come out soon. The group says it will be looking into symptoms that are “neurological, cardiovascular, systemic and beyond, as well as the impact on mental health.”
The group gathered some information in a prior survey.
From 640 respondents, they assembled a list of 62 symptoms shared by people in support groups — such as Body Politic COVID-19 Support Group, from which the research group was formed — with mild shortness of breath being the most common and “brain fog” the least.
Sixty participants who said they had recovered reported their recovery time as averaging 27 days while people still recovering said they had been experiencing problems an average of five to seven weeks.
The group has shared its earlier findings with both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
By the numbers
Health care officials will know in two weeks or so whether Labor Day celebrations led to a resurgence in COVID-19.
For now, the numbers are about as good as the have been in months.
With an occasional spike, cases statewide have been trending downward since mid-July. So have hospitalizations and deaths — though the later category has been more unpredictable.
Fewer than 100 deaths have been reported in the state for the last four days, however.
The 1,831 cases reported Tuesday made it two consecutive days with fewer than 2,000 cases statewide. At 4.96%, the rate of positive results was under 5% for the third straight day.
Sarasota County had 23 new cases — tied for the second-lowest number in at least two weeks — and no new deaths. Its positive rate of 3.70% was the highest in a week but continued a streak of at least two weeks below 5%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 27 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, six of whom were in the ICU. It reported a seven-day positivity rate of 1.8%.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health reported 12 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.
Marketing Director Julie Beatty said the hospital’s recent higher census of coronavirus patients is due to “an influx of patients from a single local entity that was experiencing an outbreak.”
“The last patient received was admitted seven days ago,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.