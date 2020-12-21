Snowbirds won't have to wait any extra time for vaccines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis watches as nurse Christine Philips, left, administers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to Vera Leip, 88, a resident of Pompano Beach.

 AP PHOTO/Marta Lavandier

VENICE — Several residents are concerned snowbird visitors will be able to “cut in line” for COVID-19 vaccines as they spend time in Florida this winter.

Other seasonal residents who have homes in the region had misgivings that they couldn’t receive COVID-19 vaccines while in Florida.

One part-time resident contacted the newspaper and said if she and her husband, both older than 65, could not receive it when available, they “would not be returning” this season.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said that when the vaccines do become available — after front line workers and residents in long-term facilities receive their vaccinations — anyone wanting to get vaccinated, can.

It mainly depends on availability of the vaccine.

Janet Jaeger, of the Department of Health, said once the vaccines become available, residency would not be a factor. Also, she said, there is no waiting list.

According to the DOH, following the initial distributions to high-risk front line health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents, “the state will work to provide vaccine to additional priority groups, including first responders.”

Updates on the timeline for the general public will be provided as those plans become available, according to the DOH.

And as the vaccines become available to the public, non-Florida residents will not be treated any differently than permanent residents of Florida, said the DOH in a recent statement.


