I-75 crash

Department of Transportation inspectors look over the site of a crash Wednesday morning that shut down the northbound lanes of I-75. A vehicle struck the overpass at South Moon Drive, exit 191. The lanes were reopened shortly before 9 a.m. after crews determined minor repairs will be needed.

 WWSB PHOTO

VENICE - The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck the overpass at South Moon Drive just east of the River Road interchange at Exit 191.

The southbound lanes remained open.

Bridge crews inspected the overpass and determined that only minor repairs would be needed, allowing the northbound lanes to reopen shortly before 9 a.m.

Repairs will be performed at night at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments