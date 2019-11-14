SARASOTA — An Osprey resident and two North Port residents found debris raining down on their vehicle after a dump truck collided with an overpass on Interstate 75 Wednesday in Sarasota.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A. Valenzuela Hernandez, 24, of Arcadia, was southbound about 4:40 p.m. on Interstate 75, approaching the Proctor Lane overpass.
The dump truck was towing an excavator, which collided with overpass as Hernandez traveled beneath, according to a news release.
The damage reportedly caused concrete debris to fall down and damage three other vehicles, including a 2020 Land Rover Discovery driven by Mario Dube, 43, of Lakewood Ranch; a 2014 Infinity QX80 driven by Jacqueline Barnes Gould, 45, of Osprey; and an Isuzu NPR driven by Matthew Allen Borror, 36, with passenger Austin Lee Krimminger, 26, both of North Port.
No citations were issued as of Thursday, but the crash remained under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The southbound portion of the interstate near the overpass was closed for hours during the initial examination.
Florida Department of Transportation structural engineers were working on a plan for making the repairs Thursday, according to FDOT spokesperson Zachary Burch.
