VENICE — A car crash occurred at the intersection of Center Road and U.S. 41 in which one vehicle was turned on its side early Friday.
The crash involved a red truck that ended up on its side and a white compact car.
The crash was reported into Sarasota County 911 dispatchers at 5:11 a.m., initially with reports of injuries and a fire.
However, authorities reported there were no injuries nor transports to any hospital.
