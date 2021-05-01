VENICE — A car crash occurred at the intersection of Center Road and U.S. 41 in which one vehicle was turned on its side early Friday.

The crash involved a red truck that ended up on its side and a white compact car.

The crash was reported into Sarasota County 911 dispatchers at 5:11 a.m., initially with reports of injuries and a fire.

However, authorities reported there were no injuries nor transports to any hospital.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments