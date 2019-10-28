VENICE — Realizing resources in the schools are pretty thin encouraged Scott Mersinger, owner and operator of Culver’s of Venice, to start in this area a Culver’s tradition of assisting students.
He began this month by donating 10 cents from every kid’s meal sold in his restaurant at 1935 Times Circle at Jacaranda Interchange supporting health and safety initiatives in Venice-area schools.
His first project, having learned there was no funding for the device, was for Culver’s of Venice to step up and pay for a $1,200 automated external defibrillator for the Venice Middle School gym.
“I am fortunate to be in one of our public schools monthly to see and hear about all of the incredible efforts they are putting forth to keep our students safe,” said Mersinger, who is on the Venice Middle school advisory council. “I’ve seen that funding for schools is limited and difficult decisions must be made to maximize the effectiveness of the funds, I hope Culver’s can ease these decisions by providing further support.”
Mersinger dedication to giving back to the community is based on the Culver’s co-founders who encourage each restaurant franchisee and team members to understand the importance of serving those in need.
He is looking forward to building relationships with the local schools and encourages school administrators to reach out about requests for assistance on funding for health and safety initiatives.
A 35-year-old business, Culver’s is ever-expanding their franchise system which now numbers more than 700 family owned and operated restaurants in 25 states.
