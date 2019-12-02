VENICE - Despite the dust and noise at Fisherman’s Wharf, customers are showing support during the renovations underway at the Dockside Waterfront Grill at 509 N. Tamiami Trail on U.S. 41 before the KMI Bridge leading to downtown.
It is business as usual with kitchens staying busy and welcoming back their northern guests.
Dockside will take the opportunity to do some refreshing enhancements which should be in place by the first of the New Year.
Exciting features locals and visitors alike can look forward to include an extension of the inside bar to enjoy more of the waterfront views. The popular Big Tiki, which hosts live acoustic island time music on the weekends will soon enjoy more visibility from the U.S. 41 Bypass and the bridge.
Dockside’s busy kitchen, which serves hundreds of guests every day, will be improved and expanded and the ample parking lot will be resurfaced. Dockside will also enjoy more parking spaces for guests.
When completed this important location, Fisherman’s Wharf at the northern gateway to Venice will be an attractive landscaped community of 40 condominiums surrounded by a new marina service building for the dockmaster, Waves Boat Club, West Coast Scuba and Venice Boat Rentals.
In total, it is a four-year project, confirmed developer Mike Miller and it is going to plan.
Porta Vista Condominiums will be four buildings of 10 units each, totaling 40 units priced from $695,000 to $1 million. They will be five stories over one parking lot.
Construction of new infrastructure is underway with preparations for paving the new parking lot for businesses and construction of the office building for the Dockside Waterfront Grill, anticipated to be completed before Christmas.
Site work for the new marina service building and the restaurant addition has begun. When completed and fully landscaped the parking area will serve the restaurant, marina and condominiums. The old pink retail building will be demolished to make room for new parking.
Construction of the condominium buildings is projected to commence in early 2020 when the new parking lot is completed at the north end of the site for the restaurant and marina parking.
