VENICE — Color City Council Member Rich Cautero impressed.
During Tuesday’s budget workshop he asked Public Works Director James Clinch why the redo of the police station would cost $2.5 million if it’s just going to house Public Works, Parks and Maintenance staff.
Clinch replied that that was the estimated price tag before a real analysis of their needs was done. Now that the project is in the design phase, he said, “we have a much clearer picture of what we need.”
And what they need — not what they might like to have — will cost about $750,000.
“That’s the quickest $1.8 million in savings I’ve ever seen in my entire career,” Cautero said.
Scaling back also makes the work a one-year — actually, a four-month — project instead of a two-year project and means there’s no need for a bridge loan that had been a potential element of the funding.
If approved by the Council, the project would begin in October, after the police department has fully moved into the new public safety facility, and be ready for occupancy in January.
Clinch said the building will be left 90% as is, with a hardened storage facility built to store Public Works, Parks and Maintenance vehicles. Parks vehicles are being kept at Wellfield Park because there’s no space for them by the administration building, he said.
Vacating their current home on Seaboard Avenue will allow the Solid Waste Division to take over their space, increasing operational efficiency for everyone, he said.
There are plans to relocate the Solid Waste Division as well, but that’s in 2024-25 in the five-year Capital Improvement Program, he said, with land acquisition scheduled for a year earlier.
Also of note:
The construction of a new administration building at the Venice Municipal Airport has been delayed due to a lack of funding, but not because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Florida Department of Transportation, which funds a significant portion of airport projects, was already short of money before the virus showed up, Airport Director Mark Cervasio said. He said he and other airport managers have been told to expect funding for only one project each this year.
That means plans for more T-hangars are also on hold, though he kept funds to design one in his budget. That way, he said, if FDOT finds some extra funds and goes looking for shovel-ready projects, the city will have one ready.
He said the city has received the first rent check from the developers of the hotel complex on the airport, but it’s likely their plans will be rearranged. Given the state of the hotel business with travel suppressed, he said the developers are considering moving forward with a planned medical office building first.
The project is definitely still a go, though, he said.
Utilities Director Javier Vargas had a bunch of things to report on, including that plans for his department’s new facility on the city’s Ajax property will have a 1.25-acre solar field that will power it.
He also said that a consultant has determined the city would benefit from an aquifer-storage-and recovery well to store treated water for the reclaimed-water system.
Customers experience occasional shortages of water for irrigation, such as when the city’s population drops on the annual departure of its snowbirds. Stored water would eliminate the problem, he said.
The City Council resumes its online review of the budget at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. The agenda for Friday’s session is there as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.