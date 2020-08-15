ENGLEWOOD — Newly wed, Ron and Alison Cutsinger packed everything they owned into the trunk of their car and moved from Michigan to Venice in 1973.
It was the first step on a journey that, 47 years later, would lead to him running for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission.
The Englewood resident faces Chris Hanks, of North Port, in the Aug. 18 primary for the Republican nomination for District 5. The winner will take on Democrat Alice White, also of North Port, in the Nov. 3 general election.
The district includes part of South Venice, the Sarasota County portion of Englewood and most of North Port. The seat is currently held by Charles Hines, who is barred by term limits from running again.
The year after the Cutsingers arrived they opened Ron’s Restaurant in Englewood, a successful venture they sold years later, giving him the ability to get his ministerial degree.
Then he started Suncoast Christian School (now Venice Christian School) before moving into financial consulting with his own business, Waypoint Wealth Management.
Along the way he amassed a record of community service including being an elder in his church; time on the Sarasota County Library Advisory Board, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and the Legacy Trail Expansion campaign; and several years on the Sarasota County Planning Commission, most recently as chair.
He stepped down to run for the County Commission.
Though he enjoyed his time on the Planning Commission, he said he wanted to put his experience and the relationships he’s made to use “in a community service role that would really have an impact.”
A first-time candidate for elective office, he said a seat on the County Commission wouldn’t be a stepping stone for him.
Noting that the county hasn’t raised its millage rate in 22 years, Cutsinger said that as a fiscal conservative one of his goals is to continue that streak.
But holding the line on taxes and finding ways to reduce costs is his second priority right now, during the coronavirus pandemic. No. 1 is restarting the economy and making it more diverse by eliminating barriers to starting new businesses, especially in South County.
He also wants cites workforce training, public health and safety, county infrastructure and water quality as concerns, but said “all those other things don’t matter if you can’t earn an income.”
He supports the county’s move to advanced wastewater treatment and would explore a partnership with the state to eliminate septic tanks, beginning with those closest to open bodies of water.
His experience on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee persuaded him that an “all of the above” approach is needed to add to the affordable housing inventory. A land bank of county-owned property combined with tax breaks might entice developers, he said.
He’d also like to look at a zoning designation overlay that would allow the conversion of abandoned shopping centers and big-box stores into mixed-use housing.
He said his years on the Planning Commission prepared him to go to work on all these issues as soon as he’s elected.
“When I get on the County Commission I will hit the ground running,” he said.
