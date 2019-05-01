Prague photographer Rishabh Kaul documented the old Kolbenova flea market in stark black and white, shortly before it moved out of its chaotic original location. He said, “You looked at the stuff and wondered why someone would even sell those things, and more importantly, who would actually buy them. And then you saw the buyers and the sellers in this weirdly anachronistic setting and you understood.”
They were trading in nostalgia, he reflected, passing along bits of the past, thereby keeping it all alive by keeping it out of the dustbin.
Kolbenova (Bleší Trhy Praha in Czech) relocated last year to Prague’s gritty warehouse district, eagerly advancing into a new, post-communist era of rampant free enterprise. Westernized as it is, it still shows a more honest cross-section of Prague’s history and personality than any Old Town souvenir center’s cookie-cutter gimcrackery. In its ongoing chaos there is realism.
Florida is noted for its scores of year-round flea markets, its acres of blankets, card tables and stalls strewn with objects of dubious value. But the U.S. center of fleadom’s got nothing on the 12 acres of eccentricities — human and material — comprising Kolbenova flea market. It’s not unlike Fort Myers’ Fleamasters, but it’s all outdoors and incomprehensibly large.
Kolbenova has been touted variously as the biggest, weirdest, best and worst flea market in the world. It’s got “biggest” covered, no question, with “most random” running a close second. It takes a solid two hours, and a lunch break, to do it justice.
Each weekend, especially when it’s sunny, bargain hunters hang from the handrails of every tram and bus heading off the beaten path to the Prague 9 district. On an industrial-sounding street named U Elektry (literally, “At Electricity”), a different kind of tourist mecca rewards those with sturdy shoes, a good eye, and a big shopping bag. They might even find a bit of nostalgia.
The basic human drive to discover treasure, and pay next to nothing for it, is on shameless display at Kolbenova. From 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. every weekend they come, exuding optimism, wheeling strollers only partially filled with children, carrying shopping bags, 20-koruna ($1) entrance fees in hand for the turnstile, hoping to score the ultimate prize. Kolbenova’s website trumpets, “Everything you want to buy cheaply or sell well!”
Rumor has it that lowlife pickpockets run rampant in Prague, especially at Kolbenova. In our experience, only moderate vigilance about the state of one’s purse zipper or the weight of one’s hip pocket is called for. The humanity at Kolbenova ranges from happy browsers to thugs no doubt shopping for weaponry, but none seemed interested in our pockets.
Vendors rent space there each weekend, hoping to make the better part of their week’s living at the market, assuming the weather is good. Sellers run the gamut of emotions, from exhausted listlessness to buoyant faith that a big sale will be made today.
Everything’s open to negotiation. Visiting Americans can get by with three useful phrases: Co to stoji? (“How much?”), Drahy! (“Expensive!”), and the ever-hopeful Zdarma? (“Free?”). Vendors smile indulgently at such attempts, then provide prices and haggle pleasantly in perfect English while getting to a handshake.
At Kolbenova one may find a great many tires, a wedding dress and sneakers to wear with it, Nazi and communist-era memorabilia, a fish market run by a fraction of the Czech Republic’s 30 percent Ukrainian population, hunting knives, Jesus crowned with thorns side by side with animal skulls and bear skins, gyro and sausage stands, cosmetics, electronics, iconography, wooden puppet heads, old Bibles and alarm clocks, cases without their binoculars, snacks with long-expired “use by” dates, Art Nouveau and bizarre porn. There are even Czech equivalents for “anything in this box for 50 cents.”
At Kolbenova we could not only purchase our very own Electrolux washing machine for $110. We could also have taken home a creative, but outrageously dangerous means of heating the lanai on a chilly Florida night. It was the sort of “Do you know what this is?” contraption that likely dated back to the thirties — a large, red kerosene can with an adjustable aluminum dish attached on top. It looked like an antique GE tabletop fan, but was in fact a radiant heater that I wanted no part of.
“You have to light it with a match,” Bill pointed out helpfully.
“Foomp!” I thought.
Instead, I bargained for my own, safer piece of nostalgia: a 1950s picture book about the adventures of a resourceful anthropomorphic dog named Pif and his boy, Dudu. It was translated from French, which I might have been able to parse, into Czech, which I couldn’t. In one tale, Dudu rides the merry-go-round, bursts into tears when he runs out of money, then gets an even better ride on the back of his good friend Pif. The numbered panels of each innocent episode told their story so transparently that one could nearly learn Czech from it.
This column is part of a series of occasional travel stories by correspondent Sue Wade.
