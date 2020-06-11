Schools closed for spring break about the same time that the entire U.S. was about go into lockdown mode because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was unlikely that schools would reopen after the break. It also was soon apparent that all but the most essential businesses would be forced to close and for how long was anyone’s guess.
Attitudes in Dance students had been preparing for months for their annual recital at Venice Theatre in early June. These next two months would be important to the success of the annual show which in recent years has filled the main stage theater for three performances.
Costumes were on order. The photographer was scheduled to shoot photos for the program book but without the regular schedule of lessons and rehearsals, the show could not go on.
The answer was to have virtual classes and rehearsals. Not a problem for Attitudes of Dance owner Renata Gaona, who is what some might call a “Mac” maniac. She has had a string of iPhones and also a string of iPhone watches, always getting the one with the latest improvements and she knows how to best use each of those devices. She uses Facebook religiously, posting photos from dancing school as well as from Tito Gaona’s Flying trapeze school run by her husband.
Daughter Victoria also excels on computers as she has on the trapeze since the age of 2, She is a proficient dancer and also proficient on the silks which she teaches at her mother’s dancing school.
With all that expertise, it was only natural to transform Attitudes in Dance to a virtual Attitudes in Dance.
With Zoom it was relatively easy and also reasonable cost-wise. Like other businesses forced to close for the pandemic, certain costs like rent and such were ongoing whether there would be income or not.
Virtual classes could help maintain the income stream.
Time to instruct the instructors
Renata had the dance instructors meet at the Attitudes in Dance studios in the Rialto for lessons in Zoom. The interactive program would enable each of them to connect with their students online. Each student could see and hear the instructor and the instructors could see each of the students in their “virtual class.”
Once they learned the mechanics and the equipment needs it was simply a matter of setting up a Zoom Pro account for Attitudes in Dance and to have the parents of each of the students download a free copy of the Zoom program on their home devices — computers, pads or cell phones. The main thing is to have an up-to-date system whether PC or Mac, with a built-in camera. Most computers purchased in the past four or five years would be capable of using Zoom.
“Some of the students use their cellphones,” Gaona said.
The teachers are the only ones who need the larger screen so that they can see all their students at once.
Each of the instructor/hosts can see the students simultaneously and also can mute or unmute each of the students. Each student is given a password prior to class time. That allows them to sign in to that particular class.
The following Monday morning, parents began downloading the program. Attitudes of Dance was soon running its full program — online.
Renata held on to the June time slot at Venice Theatre in hopes that things would be back to normal by then and the show could go on as scheduled. As rules to limit crowds in theaters have been issued and changed it became obvious that it was not feasible to present a show in June if only half the seats could be sold. Current plans are to move the annual show to August or September, in hopes that theater seating rules will be back to normal by then.
Only one student will be unable to be in the show as she is going off to college — unless colleges remain online in the fall.
Meanwhile the students need a break from that music and those routines after all this time, Renata said.
“Can you imagine listening to that same music for several more weeks,” she said. “They need to do something else for a while.”
Thanks to a recent order from the governor, they can have a change and have it at the studio or even at the trapeze school.
“We have three big rooms at the studio,” Renata said. “Students can learn the silk in two of the studios and one room has all the equipment for the circus school too in case it rains.”
Renata and her teachers will offer summer classes at the studio until the end of July. After te break and change in pace, those involved in the recital can get back to the recital rehearsals and polish those numbers which they already know. There also will be one class on Zoom over the summer because there was a request for it.
The show must go on
The Gaonas are an eighth-generation circus family after all. Putting the show on and on schedule is part of that tradition.
While the date is not yet set in stone, costumes are being picked up. Professional photos are being shot for the program book. Some photos were taken last week in a process that will take at least two weeks. Each student is given a time to come to the studio with his or her costume(s) for a private shoot with the photographer.
The main thing is that coronavirus will not stop this troop. The show will go on in August or September. When is the only question and that is totally dependent on the pandemic and safety issues concerning social distancing and such.
Meanwhile Attitudes dancers zoomed into spring classes and in many cases, some of the parents were dancing right along with them.
This month the students will get back into the studio(s) and just have fun learning some new things until August when they can polish up the routines they already know for this year’s recital.
Thanks to Zoom, the dancers never skipped a beat.
Attitudes in Dance is at 674 South Tamaimi Trail, in the Rialto Shopping Center, Venice. Call 941-488-3664 or visit attitudesindance.com
