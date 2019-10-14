VENICE - Residents of Venice are gathering together Monday afternoon to argue against the use of what's being deemed "dark money" in city elections.
"Many concerned citizens from a variety of local groups, environmental, fiscal conservatives, non-profit organizations are joining forces for an impromptu rally at Venice City Hall," according to a news release from Debra Schyvinck.
The protest takes place at 4 p.m. today at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
Residents have received political action committee money mailers that have "bombard our mailboxes and social media ads with smear campaign tactics from a PAC called the Sunshine State Freedom Fund with a Tallahassee address," the news release states.
"It appears this PAC will spend as much as $100,000 in an attempt to tear down the character of grass root candidates, by attempting to turn this council election into a national partisan contest. This is unfortunate because regardless of one’s political leanings, we are all friends and neighbors and national politics has no place in our small town government."
