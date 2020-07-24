VENICE — Early voting for the Aug. 18 primary election will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16.
Voters may vote at any of the five early voting locations in Sarasota County:
• Supervisor of Elections office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• Supervisor of Elections office, R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Supervisor of Elections office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• North Sarasota Library: 2801 Newtown Boulevard, Sarasota 34234
All early voting sites will have a secure drop box for the return of vote-by-mail ballots. The drop boxes will be accessible at all early voting locations during the early voting dates and times listed above, including weekends.
In addition, drop boxes are available now at the three elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 18.
Sample ballots for the primary election are now available online at SarasotaVotes.com.
Voters may access sample ballots in both English and Spanish from the “News Briefs” section on the right side of the home page or by clicking on the “Precinct Finder” icon at the top center of the home page.
The elections office will be mailing a personalized sample ballot later this month to every voter who has not requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Aug. 18 election.
