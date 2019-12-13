VENICE — New York Times best-selling author David Baldacci is coming to Venice in March.
He will speak at a fundraiser for Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County to be held at the Plantation Golf and Country Club starting at 5:30 p.m. March 12.
Baldacci has written 38 novels that have become national and international bestsellers with sales in excess of 180 million worldwide. His novels have been published in more than 45 languages and distributed in more than 80 countries.
Several of his novels have been adapted for film or television.
Baldacci also has published seven novels for young readers and, with his wife, is the co-founder of the Wish You Well Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting literacy across America.
Tickets, $100 per person, are limited to 300 individuals. Tickets are available from any board member or can be purchased online at literacychangeslives.org.
The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. Baldacci’s talk will begin at 6:30 p.m.
