A woman named Jean (Anna Beth Baker) is in a cafe when she hears a cellphone ring at the next table.
It rings several times. Gordon, its owner, seems to ignore it.
Exasperated by the annoying ring she confronts the man about answering his phone. Turns out he had a good reason — he was dead.
When it rings again, she politely answers it, something she will do again and again as the phone takes over her life and even brings her into the lives of the dead man’s mother, Mrs. Gottloeb (Bonita Jackson) and brother Dwight (Jacob Sefcak) and Gordon’s widow , Hermia.
The dead man’s phone continues to ring quite often because of his business .... he was a broker of human body parts to and from places all over the world. At death, he keeps his own organs for he left no directive about donating them or even selling them.
Jean, the girl with his cellphone gets to know his family and especially, his brother, quite well. She becomes addicted to the world of that cellphone.
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” was lightly directed by Peter Amster, who has become a Sarasota resident and regular guest director of the Asolo Repertory Theatre, after a lengthy career in theater in Chicago.
Featuring second year students in the Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone” will play through March 8 in the Cook Theatre within the FST Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets, visit asolorept.org or call the box office at 941-351-8000.
The final conservatory production of the 2020 season will be “Toemeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare, presented inthe gardens of Marie Selby Botanical Garden on Palm Ave. Tickets will sell out quickly for that production. Call 941-351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.
