VENICE — The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce is extending its deadline for anyone interested in applying to the 2021 class of Leadership Venice.
“Leadership Venice is an eight-month program, meeting all day once a month, February through September, and graduating in October,” it said in an email.
Anyone interested now has until Jan. 4 to apply.
The Leadership Venice class travels the community to learn about its people and institutions.
“Meeting with current leaders, participants are exposed to the challenges and opportunities facing the Venice area,” the email said. “Each class is also tasked with developing a class project which ultimately provides a benefit to the community.”
Attendance is key, organizers said.
Tuition is $795 for members of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and $995 for non-chamber members.
The application is online at https://venicechamber.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Leadership-Venice-Application-2021.pdf
For more information, contact Barbara Hines.
