SARASOTA — Manasota Solar Co-op announced it has selected Solar Source for installation of solar panels for the group, it announced in a news release.
“We love solar, because we have the privilege to add real value to the well-being, the pocketbooks, and the future of our customers,” Solar Source Regional Sales Director Ben Piper said. “We are excited to serve the members of the Manasota Solar Co-op as we work with Solar United Neighbors to build a positive, forward looking community of solar investors.”
The members of the co-op selected through a competitive bidding process over seven other firms, the news release said.
“What a great experience to be able to participate in the process of selecting the vendor for our group,” said Englewood resident Paul Turcotte, a member of theSelection Committee. “I hope others will take advantage of the opportunity to participate regardless of their experience. I really learned a lot and it built my confidence in going forward with the process.”
So far, more than 70 residences in Sarasota County and Manatee County have joined the co-op which Solar United Neighbors is running. SUN is a nonprofit that is working to expand solar power access in the counties.
The deadline to sign up is July 1.
SUN has facilitated 69 solar co-ops in Florida since 2016. The co-ops have helped more than 1,900 Florida families go solar and resulted in more than $43 million invested into Florida’s economy.
The solar co-op is funded by the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Partnering on the co-op are Sarasota County, Manatee County, and the City of Sarasota. Partners also include: League of Women Voters Sarasota County, League of Women Voters Manatee County, Sierra Club Manatee Sarasota Group, Suncoast Climate Justice Coalition, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, Manatee Clean Energy Alliance, and Florida Veterans for Common Sense.
Those interested in joining can sign up at http://SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/Manasota
