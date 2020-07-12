VENICE — The city will get new electric vehicle charging stations if the Venice City Council approves an agreement with Florida Power & Light on Tuesday.
Potential locations for new stations are City Hall, the public safety facility and the water treatment plant. Replacement of two existing, free-to-use charging stations in Centennial Park is also contemplated.
Each station could serve two vehicles at a time.
The proposed agreement calls for the power company to install and maintain the stations and the city to pay for the electricity, estimated at $40-$50 per month per station.
Conduit for the stations will be installed at City Hall and the public safety facility during construction. It would need to be installed at the water plant.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Set the city’s preliminary millage rates, and schedule public hearings on the rates and the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget for Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 5:15 p.m.
• Vote on an ordinance adopting general government and solid waste impact fees for new construction.
• Vote on a cost-sharing agreement with Sarasota Memorial Hospital for expenses related to a new city sewer line that will serve its Venice campus. The hospital will pay to design and construct the line and related items, which will be upsized at the city’s request and later turned over to the city. The city will pay for the extra cost of upsizing via credits to the hospital’s connection fees.
• Vote on a preliminary plat amendment changing Toscana Isles Unit 2 from a 263-unit multi-family project to a 63-unit single-family development.
• Vote on a comprehensive plan amendment allowing lower-density development than planned in the city’s land-use districts.
• Vote on an ordinance correcting the binding master plan for the Palencia planned unit development.
• Consider creating liaison positions to the County Commission.
• Vote on a resolution adopting the Sarasota County Local Mitigation Strategy Work Group City of Venice Project List and the five-year update of the city’s Floodplain Management Plan.
• Consider a $5,000 contribution to Venice Theatre’s capital campaign.
