Death in The Mudd

MARSH HARBOUR, ABACO ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Less than a mile from the coast stood the community of The Mudd.

Barely a name — more a moniker — The Mudd was made up primarily of undocumented Haitian refugees, fleeing chaos in their country, seeking peace in another.

Before Hurricane Dorian, Google Maps showed it as hundreds of little homes built nearly wall-to-wall. An estimated 7,000 people lived in small homes in the shadows of cargo shipping containers at the Marsh Harbour Government Port dock across a barely two-laned street.

Nobody knows how many evacuated the community for higher ground.

Nothing much is left aside from broken plates, clothing and the slab bases of a few of the nicer homes.

As Hurricane Dorian stalled near The Mudd in the first days of September, it created a biblical-type storm surge, loosening and then launching dozens of heavy steel storage containers into the community.

The fates of many were divided between those who were pulled out to sea and drowned, and those who were crushed to death in their own homes as the shipping containers barreled through The Mudd.

One survivor of the disaster, Mark Pierre, lost everything but his family.

“The raindrops felt like bullets,” he said.

As he and his family walked through the floodwaters after Dorian, he said it was nightmarish.