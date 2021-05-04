WELLEN PARK — IslandWalk has a stress-relieving craft program that has become quite popular as of recently.

Diamond painting, a combination of cross stitch and paint by numbers, uses thousands of tiny resin “diamonds,” by applying them to a coded, adhesive canvas to create a shimmering art piece.

The first class began April 7, implemented by resident Ivy Podolak, who started diamond painting herself in December 2020.

Classes are from 12:30 to 2 p.m., every Wednesday, in the community’s clubhouse, with guidance, instruction and some supplies available for practice.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments