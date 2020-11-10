NOKOMIS - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the family of one of its pilots is hurting after the death of one of its own.
Stephen Shull, 42, died Nov. 1 after fighting cancer since 2016.
"It's tragic," Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said Monday. "It's unbelievable."
Shull was a Nokomis resident when he died but had lived life around the country and served the nation throughout the world.
He had enlisted in the Coast Guard and later became a warrant officer in the U.S. Army. In all, he spent 14 years in the military, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
"He is the epitome of those in our military who protected our country in the Middle East and then transferred his talents to our law enforcement community," Knight said. "I wish I could walked the walk Steve Shull walked."
Shull applied for the open pilot position in Sarasota County in 2014 and was seen as a key part of the small unit from the beginning.
Even when in the interview process Shull had something others didn't - even those who may have had slightly more experience, Sarasota County Sheriff's Aviation Unit Chief Pilot Brent Wineka recalled.
"The way he ... worked with us ... his personality, sense of humor, overall demeanor," Wineka said.
Yes, he had experience and "very strong mechanical background," but it was that personality that made it his job.
"We have a very small unit and it's important to hire somebody you get along with," he said. "He fit with us as a team."
Helping
The Sheriff's Office is working to assist his family, Knight said. A GoFundMe page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/shull-family-support.
It hopes to ultimately raise $400,000 to help his widow, Kathleen and their four children.
"He served us well from 2014 until his passing. The guy was just pure professionally," Knight said. "We're going to miss him but we're going to do everything we can do to help his family."
Operation Second Chance and Operation Patriot Support are also helping the family, Wineka said.
A private Mass and small burial ceremony will take place. The Mass is Nov. 19 at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church with the burial to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Wineka, a Marine veteran, said the ceremonies will include a horse with Shull's saber and spurs from his Army helicopter pilot uniform.
The Sarasota National Cemetery ceremony will include a helicopter flyover and honor guard, Wineka said.
"We're hoping that we can give back to him and give him a great funeral and help his family," Knight said.
Wineka said the unit and Sheriff's Office wanted to do whatever it could to help Shull's family. It's just what you do for each other.
'So positive'
He was remarkable for his attitude in the diagnosis, fellow officers said.
"From when he got diagnosed, he stayed so positive. If you didn't know him and know he was sick, you wouldn't know that," Wineka said. "He didn't let it affect anything when we would see him. He would not let it win."
He didn't sugarcoat the situation, Wineka said. It was Stage IV when he learned of the cancer in 2016. But his attitude helped others work with it as well.
"All of us respected that," he said.
And it made them want to be there for his family.
The small team all worked with Shuller on many different calls. And while Shuller loved the job and the humor, he was also very professional.
"We had fun and enjoyed doing what we do but were also serious about the mission at hand," Wineka said.
The military aspect of Shull's life was something that probably brought out great attributes, Wineka said, noting it is common among veterans.
"When you're in the military, you work with everybody and learn all kinds of personalities and cultures and that makes you a better person in terms of being more well-rounded," he said.
Knight said Shull's life was one of commitment to others, be it through the military or local law enforcement. He was the kind of man you'd like to have as a son; or the kind of man you'd like marrying your daughter, he said.
"Certainly the kind of person you want in your local law enforcement," Knight said
Along with his wife and children, Shull is survived by his parents who have moved to the area after Shull's family did.
Wineka noted it was always about others for Shull.
"We had this guy here who was dedicated to country with his service in the Coast Guard and Army and now with sheriff's office. And now we've lost him...He's gone because of cancer - so we're just trying to help out to get his family he support they need and the love they need."
