I finally got a “roundtoit.”
Covering this area’s amateur and professional theaters has been part of my job at the Venice Gondolier for most of the time I have been here.
As a stringer in 1995, I only covered things related to real estate and then when hired as a full-time reporter I covered the schools and most anything else to which I might be sent: fires, crashes, occasional City Council meetings, anything newsworthy and possibly a few things less newsworthy.
Once in awhile the paper’s then arts and leisure editor, Dorothy Lippstreuer, would invite me to tag along to one of the area theater productions.
That is how I got to see the St. Petersburg (Russia) ice ballet perform at the old Golden Apple Dinner Theatre in Sarasota. Because I was and still am a national judge for U.S. Figure Skating, Dorothy asked me to review that particular show.
Skating on a rink barely larger than the footprint of my house, the skaters could do little more than single axels so they did more adagio moves but always in perfect unison. I think I was more intrigued with the way ice was resurfaced during intermission. As a Zamboni would not fit within that building, the men assigned to repairing the ice used shovels to scrape the ice and then hoses to flood the surface with a thin coat of water to create shiny fresh ice.
As Dorothy lived in Englewood, she was soon asking me to cover shows in Sarasota and then even Venice to save her the long drives at night. Having been a member of my college drama honorary society, I was quite happy to help out. When she retired, I was asked to take over that job.
Murray Chase had already arrived to become the full-time manager of Venice Theatre — the fourth full-time employee. The theater was in its present building and, thanks to some brilliant and enthusiastic volunteers, it had promise but it had a long way to go.
Murray had the talent and drive to make the difference. It certainly did not yield as many stories as it does these days with its two theater spaces, incredible education department and a schedule that, pre-pandemic, caused me to refer to Venice Theatre in recent years, as “the theater that never sleeps.”
Murray soon had the theater entering state contests and when it won those, advancing to regional contests and then, one year, when its “Good Woman of Setzaun” won the regional event, it qualified for nationals in Torrington, Conn. Jay Handleman covered the event for the Sarasota paper and I covered it for the Venice Gondolier.
While it earned some awards for its performers and such, it did not win the top prize, despite its outstanding staging and performance.
The theater has been onward and upward ever since, eventually becoming what seems to be the permanent home of the International Theatre Festival which was an every-four year event of the American Association of Community Theatres.
Murray has been president of that organization and the theater’s present manager and director of diversity, Kristofer Geddie, is a current board member. It would have been here this month but will return in 2022 if the pandemic is gone by then.
As this paper’s travel and leisure editor and then finally Our Town editor, I have been able to watch and cover the theater’s rise in national ranking to No. 2 in the U.S., second only to the Omaha Theatre which happens to be a town with a population of 450,000 versus the 20,000-plus population of Venice.
Nor does Omaha have anywhere close to 1,500 volunteers although it too had two venues and even has an annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” although not the same one as Venice has one written especially for this theater.
Along the way I also have covered the theme parks and other destinations for what became a road trip section of this paper and then finally the Let’s Go section which is in all our papers.
I even got to go on my first cruise, although I was none too thrilled about that. Thanks goodness it was just a two-day press cruise to Nassau and back. I think it was the line’s oldest ship at the time and hear it is now in Hawaii with some other cruise line.
Not only did I survive that cruise, i soon went on another cruise with a friend. Press trips are designed to educate the travel writers and I certainly like to learn everything I can about any and everything, but cruising on my own nickel is infinitely more fun. I can choose what I want to do and do it on my schedule. On a press trip writers are duty-bound to follow the schedule even if it runs late and includes line dancing lessons at midnight despite a flight home at 6 a.m.
The special times included meeting Vanna White and Pat Sajak when “Wheel of Fortune” filmed at Sea World many years ago, covering Antique Road Show’s visit to The Ringling a couple of years ago and, in 2003, attending the wedding of Shrek at Universal Studios Orlando. Needless to say that giant had what must have been the world’s largest wedding cake. Universal’s cake decorators were on aerial lifts to reach the top tiers some 14 feet above ground to apply the last few touches of Shrek Green frosting.
After the wedding, those of us in the press corps and everyone else in the park that day was offered cake that had been cut in giant slabs and was on tables all over the park. I have no idea how many thousands of people were at the park but an awful lot of cake went unconsumed because that cake was just SOOO big and SOOO green.
Covering the Pillsbury Bake-Off the year one of the 100 finalists was from Venice was a dream come true for I had watched the bake-off for years on television. To be part of it was amazing and so was our stay at the Porto Fino bay Hotel in Orlando. That yielded a road trip story for the paper as a bonus.
And now here we all are, many still quarantined at home, cruise lines thinking about sailing again IF they can figure out how to do it for everyone’s safety as the pandemic may be with us for another year or more. Theaters are trying to figure out how to safely seat patrons while also generating enough money that they might survive — all part of the New Normal.
Venice Theatre, Venice Art Centre, Venice Museum, Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale and Venice Marching Band are just some of the institutions that make Venice one of the top coastal towns in the country.
When you give to the food banks, Loveland, Senior Friendship Center and the like, don’t forget to support the arts organizations too. It is this wonderful mix as well as our beautiful downtown — thanks to VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) — that have made Venice far more wonderful than even city planner John Nolen could have dreamed.
Above all, keep wearing your mask. Thinks are not back to normal.
The new normal is what we will be dealing with for many months to come and that includes masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing. Stay well.
