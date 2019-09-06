Delivering hope, prayer, supplies

By SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE — As news barely comes in from The Bahamas, Agape Flights at Venice Municipal Airport takes off toward the island nation that took the brunt of Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 5 hurricane spun on top of the islands for days. The death toll is already dozens; the ultimate number of dead and unaccounted for may be in the hundreds, perhaps the thousands, Bahamian officials said.

“The situation is catastrophic,” Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said.

He spoke of Grand Bahama, Abaco, Treasure Cay, Sandy Point and Sandy Cay.

“All of those areas were just completely devastated,” he said. “And when I say devastated, I mean, obliterated, decimated. There’s really no words to describe it … there’s nothing left in many of those areas.”

Starting on Labor Day, volunteers were working at the hangar at the Venice airport, preparing for what is going to be a long-term effort to help.

The word “Agape” is from the New Testament to describe “God’s unconditional love,” according to the group. A flight normally departs every week for mission trips among Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean locations, including the Bahamas.

“We want to deliver hope and we want to deliver the love of Christ,” Agape communications manager Abby Duncan said.

In its small office, the phone rings continuously. More than 20 boxes are repeatedly being filled. More supplies are stacked outside. And then supplies are moved in. Volunteers move from one area to the other, working to prepare and add to the boxes.

People call wanting to know what to donate or how to volunteer. Others walk in to give a check for fuel or to sign up for a shift.

“This is the biggest response in the last five years,” Duncan said.

Duncan said they will learn a lot from the first flights regarding logistics and what is most essentially needed for the island country reeling from Hurricane Dorian. They will work with their missionaries to get supplies to those in need.

The crews will first be going to Eleuthera and Treasure Cay. A ham radio station is going to be set up to help with communications.

It takes the crew about two hours to get to Eleuthera and usually they return to Venice the same day, she said.

The group received money to pay for their fuel and plane maintenance along with tons — literally tons — of items to help. There’s generators and diapers and nonperishable food and toothpaste.

“We’ve got 1,000 of these ‘Blessing Buckets’ in Friday. They are everything someone would need for a short period of time,” Duncan said.

The Blessing Buckets include some food, a few bottles of water, basic hygiene supplies, a flashlight and other items for survival.

Detwiler’s stopped by with a propane truck and filled three tanks for free. Local businesses came by with supplies, as did dozens of area residents, having heard about the group and wanting to help if only a little bit.

“It’s those kind of things that, wow, it overwhelms you,” Speer said.

A group called God’s Pit Crew from Virginia came with an 18-wheeler Thursday with more items and PGT Custom Windows + Doors donated as well.

“They were a huge blessing to us and to the Bahamas,” Duncan said of the generators and other products brought.

Speer said they are “inundated” with supplies so right now they really need donated funds for fuel.

“That’s really critical at this point,” Speer said.

Gaden and Sharon Thomas drove from Sarasota on Thursday to hand over a check along with some food and cleaning supplies purchased for the Agape Flights mission.

“We’re Christians,” Gaden Thomas said, explaining his reasoning for the donations. “How can you sit there this morning and eat your oatmeal and know that some people don’t have a roof over their head and do nothing?”

To him, the money and products were something he gave without a second thought.

As cars drove into the Agape Flights building along Airport Road in Venice, Sharon Thomas was enthralled with what was taking place.

“It’s very overwhelming what they’re doing here,” she said.

The biggest response from the community for Agape was after the 2010 Haitian earthquake. But Duncan said many people were responding to help the Bahamas for a few different reasons.

Many Floridians travel to vacation in The Bahamas; others have friends or family there and everyone in the last week watched as Hurricane Dorian churned through the Atlantic Ocean toward the state.

“It was so close it could have been us,” Duncan said.

While people will keep donating in the short term, the work to help the Bahamas recover has barely started, Duncan said.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” she said. “It’s not going to be over in the blink of an eye. The reality is the people in the Bahamas are going to be rebuilding for years to come.”

Speer concurred.

“We’re talking weeks and months that we’ll have to fly sometimes five, six, eight times a week,” he said. “Obviously, we’re in it for the long haul.”

On Friday, Venice resident Betsy Dunn stopped by with her husband, donating paper goods, whites, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items.

“Now we’re going to go over to the grocery store and get more things,” she said. “Those poor people.”

She said she felt lucky Florida wasn’t hit by Hurricane Dorian.

She lived in a community in Massachusetts struck by a hurricane and a tornado, but nothing like what the Bahamas experienced, she said.

“We have maybe a small, small idea of what those people are experiencing, so we’ll do anything we can to help,” she said. “Our hearts just break for them and we pray for them.”

At this stage, meals and water are what is most needed, Speer said.

“It’s amazing, the generosity of people,” he said.

Agape has existed for almost 40 years. Speer has worked for it for about a decade. Usually they are working with missionaries throughout the Caribbean. Now those missionaries are the key to getting supplies to the afflicted.

Normally, Agape has 11 employees and about 100 volunteers. The volunteer pool spiked after the hurricane, with up to 150-200 people assisting.

Pilot Steve Koch, who has been with Agape for about a decade, left Friday for a trip to Governor’s Harbor on North Eleuthera.

“We’re taking as many supplies as we can put on the plane and we may be taking passengers out … we don’t know that yet,” Koch said just prior to his flight. “Everything changes by the minute.”

Governor’s Harbor is one of few usable airports right now. They are going to get to missionaries who are going to coordinate with getting supplies where they need to go, Koch said.

The 2010 Haiti earthquake was his first experience with a disaster.

“That was a real eye-opener for me,” he said. “I’d never experienced anything like that in my life.”

The current operation in Venice reminds Koch of that event from a decade ago.

“All the people you see in here are volunteers,” he said, pointing to those in the hangar.

“Whenever a disaster happens, you see the best in people come out,” he said. “There’s always a whole lot of good in people that sometimes you don’t see until something like this happens.”

