SARASOTA — A lethal combination of police brutality, racism and the death of George Floyd has caused a global uprising.
Americans have taken over streets across the nation — expressing anger, sadness and frustrations with systematic racism.
According to Data USA, Sarasota is made up of 64.8% white (young, old, men, women), 18.3% Hispanic and 13.7% black people with an average age of 47.
Statistically, Sarasota might not be expected to get involved in protesting violence against black people and police brutality.
However, in Sarasota, people in their 20’s and 30’s are protesting the recent killings of black people.
“Not only does Minneapolis have a George Floyd, but we have a George Floyd. We have many George Floyds here in Sarasota County,” said Deedra Zee, the leader of Black Lives Matter Manasota Alliance. “We definitely will be protesting and we definitely will be claiming these streets in Sarasota County until they do something.
“We demand justice. We demand the removal of officers who have inflicted deadly or excessive force and violence on the community of Newtown.”
Zee is referring to a video that recently went viral, as well as the June 2012 killing of Rodney Mitchell by Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies during a joint city of Sarasota and Sarasota County operation.
Two protesters in Venice held signs supporting Black Lives Matter and condemning silence regarding the situation on Friday afternoon.
The duo — who would not give their names — said the response from people was “about 50-50.”
On Monday, the Sarasota Police Department was tagged in a Facebook video showing an SPD officer kneeling on the head and neck of an person being arrested. The video was shot May 18.
The officer shown kneeling on the neck and head of the individual was placed on administrative leave. Local activists want him to be fired.
“I have to ignore public sentiment,” Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said. “I have to be fair to all parties involved without thinking about politics or my reputation.”
DiPino said the protests in Sarasota have been peaceful and productive. She said she has had the opportunity to talk to some of the leaders and will continue to have discussions moving forward.
“I have always been a community-involved police chief. I like being in the community,” DiPino said. “I am willing and available to talk to citizens.”
