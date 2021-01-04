SARASOTA — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a Venice man in Sarasota.
Michael Gillogly, 59, of the 500 block of Fallbrook Drive in the Venice Golf & Country Club, is expected to live after being shot by deputies when he allegedly fired a weapon toward them in Sarasota.
It started about 6:37 p.m. in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Wilkerson Road off Bee Ridge Road.
"The suspect made several suicidal threats and raised a handgun to his head," the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release. "He threatened self-harm and fired a single shot in the air. As deputies continued to give verbal commands, the suspect aimed and fired a round at one of three responding deputies."
The deputy was not injured.
"Upon the shot being fired, three deputies returned fire, striking the suspect," the news release said.
Gillogly was transported to a hospital. Authorities said he is in stable condition and expected to survive.
Gillogly is facing charges of aggravated assault on a officer/firefighter/EMT; and firing a weapon in public or residential property.
The Sheriff's Office said the Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the situation.
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
