VENICE — If you’re riding a bike or walking on a major road, Sheriff’s deputies are going to be especially watching you — and the motorists around you.
Since receiving additional funding, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office will conduct high visibility enforcement in an initiative for pedestrian and bicycle safety.
While bicycle lanes are present on many roads, there have been 115 bicycle crashes with two bicycle fatalities in Sarasota County this year, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).
Similarly, there have been 111 pedestrian crashes with 13 pedestrian fatalities this year, the FLHSMV reported.
Based on statistical crash data, the agency will focus on certain locations across the county.
Those areas include sections of U.S. 41 from Blackburn Point Road to Osprey Point Drive, Jacaranda Boulevard to Durian Road and a section of 776 at North Indiana Avenue from West Green Street to Tangerine Woods Boulevard.
The Sheriff’s Office initiative will take place between Oct. 1 and May 2022. The agency will aim to educate drivers, cyclists and pedestrians on the laws, especially in the areas listed.
Deputies will approach violations from an educational standpoint before enforcement occurs.
Despite many bicycles lanes and “sharrows” (the arrows indicating cars must share the road with bicyclists), there have been several bicycle and pedestrian fatalities over the years.
In February 2019, a bicyclist was killed by a Jeep while riding his bike across American Legion Way in Venice.
Most notably in October 2018, four bicyclists were hit on Center Road with all in critical condition. However, one of the cyclists died while in the hospital.
The Center Road crash received a lot of uproar from the cycling community on bicycle safety in the area, particularly Center Road.
Years after the crash, the active bicycle community still want to see improvements around the county.
The owner of Real Bikes Englewood, Gary Vasbinder, said he wanted to see an increase of bicycle safety measures such as lights and bike lanes with any updates to the roads in Englewood.
“To me, you could never have enough safety,” Vasbinder said.
He mentioned most of the bicycle lanes were only on the main roads, including State Road 776.
“Overall, the infrastructure here is adequate as long as people follow the rules,” Vasbinder said about the safety in Englewood.
Darlene Culpepper, the bicycle pedestrian coordinator for Venice, believes the bicycle lane efforts have worked and give more access for cyclists.
“Any lanes that we could, we added bike lanes,” Culpepper said about safety efforts within city limits.
She said the city also installed share signs to make the city more bicycle friendly and aware.
While there have been accidents and crashes, Culpepper believes those were all makings of a bad situation and didn’t know if anything could have prevented them.
Since implementing several bicycle safety measures, she said, it has minimized some of the dangers of cycling.
“I really do feel like it has been improved as far as safety in the area,” Culpepper said.
Carl Poleschner, the manager of Real Bikes Venice, had similar opinions on bicycle safety in the area.
“I believe the area has gotten safer; however, there is always an element of danger,” Poleschner said.
But he does hope to see more bicycle specific lanes and better enforcement of bicycle rules and regulations.
While improving and expanding bicycle lanes helps with safety, education is also a big factor in bicycle safety.
“To me, education is the key,” Poleschner said.
To help educate cyclists, Poleschner said he has a safety and maintenance class for more safety awareness, a class that is free for cyclists.
The need for bicycle safety has increased even more with the growing numbers of cyclists.
Coinciding with the pandemic, many people started cycling when there was nothing else to do. At one point in the pandemic, bicycles were sold out of stores in the area.
Vasbinder said the shop has been “blessed” to have a lot of new customers.
“I’m definitely seeing a lot more people out on bikes,” Culpepper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.