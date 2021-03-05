VENICE — The next major expansion of eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccination will happen sometime this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in Ocala Friday.
“We really believe that we have a great pathway to get the vast, vast, vast majority of seniors with at least one shot very, very soon,” he said. “And at that point we will then look at lowering the age and we’ll make an announcement on that. But that will happen sometime soon.”
The effort will be aided by the arrival of the state’s 175,000-dose shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday night. However, it’s a two-week allotment, DeSantis said.
More than 2.5 million of the state’s 4.5 million seniors have had at least their first shot, he said, adding the number is at least a few days out of date.
He didn’t define what “vast, vast, vast majority” meant.
DeSantis said Florida won’t be going along with the federal government’s recommendation that all school personnel, regardless of age, be vaccinated.
The state will continue to draw the line for them — and law enforcement officers and firefighters — at age 50 and up, to be able to continue to focus on seniors, he said.
Participants in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in the state will follow the federal guideline, however, and so will the federal vaccination sites in Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.
The federal sites are working from the state registry but also are accepting walk-up and drive-up patients.
The Tampa site is at the Tampa Greyhound Track, 755 E. Waters Ave.
Pharmacies in the program are also vaccinating people certified by their doctor to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 regardless of age.
The local health department’s clinic is continuing to serve front-line health care workers and people 65 and up, Public Information Officer Steve Huard said.
The system is scheduling through account No. 82,029, including appointments for a state-operated, pop-up, drive-thru clinic Sunday at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Fairgrounds.
By the numbers
The number of new cases of COVID-19 the state is reporting is down from a month ago but may have plateaued for a time in the 5,000-6,000 range, including the 5,941 cases reported Friday.
It also reported an additional 133 deaths, but the positivity rate of 5.12% was the lowest in weeks.
Sarasota County had 72 new cases, a 3.16% positivity rate and no new deaths in the Friday report. Since March 1, 2020, a total of 749 people have died of COVID-19 in Sarasota County.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 45 COVID-19 patients Friday, with 16 of them in the ICU. Both numbers rose during the week.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.4%, compared to 3.3% for the prior period. It didn’t report any deaths.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 17 COVID-19 patients Friday, four more than on Tuesday, and it reported one death in that period. It also had two employees isolating at home.
Statewide, 3,453 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday; 64 were in Sarasota County.
The Sarasota County School District had 15 staff and 52 students in isolation and 28 staff and 561 students in quarantine Friday. The number of students in quarantine was 204 people higher than a week ago.
In the previous 48 hours, 13 people were directed to isolate and 74 to quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.