OUR POSITION: While we agree it’s time to crack down on violent protests, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed bill opens the door to violate our constitutional freedoms and protects police budgets that may be excessive.
Let’s make one thing clear right off the bat.
We are not in favor of defunding the police.
And, we believe violent protesters and those who take advantage of peaceful protests to burn, damage or steal from businesses should be arrested and punished to the full extent of the law.
Supposedly, those same ideas pushed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to come up with a bill he is proposing the Legislature pass in 2021 to crack down on protesters and to punish any city that would defund the police.
The bill is too broad and gives police too much leeway to arrest anyone involved in a protest and to interpret the law in ways that invades our First Amendment rights. It also provides blanket security for any police department in the state to propose a budget that could not be criticized by local county or city commissions without the possibility of being accused of defunding the police — which would allow the governor to cut off that city from state funds, according to a draft of the bill.
DeSantis unveiled his proposal Monday for the purpose of eliminating “disorderly assemblies.”
The problem starts right there. Who decides when an assembly is disorderly? Of course it is if someone starts throwing bricks through windows. Or, if someone throws something at a law enforcement officer.
But is it disorderly to shout — even if the shouting is vulgar and aimed at law officers? Is it disorderly to wave signs? Is it disorderly to climb on top of benches or mailboxes?
And what if a law officer pushes or strikes a protester who is in his or her face? What if that ignites a ruckus? Who is at fault then and does that open the floodgates for mass arrests — arrests that according to the proposed law would mean a felony on peoples’ record. And, in the confusion of such action how can you be sure you’re arresting the right person and not someone merely running for cover?
DeSantis has a long name for his bill. It is called the Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act. He wants it to be a priority in the Legislature in 2021.
The proposal is too vague and broad. Different police agencies, or individuals, can read it and have completely different views of what it allows them to do.
It would enact a six-month mandatory minimum sentence to anyone convicted of striking a law enforcement officer during an unlawful assembly. We don’t have a big problem with that except that it would often exceed the punishment for a man beating up his wife. And, again, who decides if that assembly is unlawful? Is it unlawful if it does not have a permit. We assume so.
It would also prohibit anyone charged with crimes related to an assembly from being released on bail or bond prior to a court hearing before a judge. That seems harsh considering bail is available to murderers and rapists and that a hearing before a judge — especially during this pandemic — might take days.
The details of the proposed law seem almost drawn up to shut down any type of protest. It allows a driver who is “fleeing” from a mob to drive right through people without any liability for injury or death. That sounds like something made up after someone decided it was okay for the driver in Charlottesville, Virginia to plow over and kill a woman during protests last year.
There are many more instances where we believe the proposed law is unfair and unconstitutional. And, in reality, Florida law already calls for penalties that might evolve from any kind of violent protest.
The part about not defunding the police is a real stretch. It seemingly would punish a city or county for protesting what they believe is an excessive budget request from their police or sheriff’s office.
We believe DeSantis, who we have defended often in the past, is grandstanding with this bill. It is little more than a shout out to President Trump’s law and order message.
The bill, which could pass the Republican dominated Legislature, needs a lot of tweaks to make it palatable and lawful.
