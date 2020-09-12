CSvape121819C (copy)

Tylor Fiorentino, of Port Charlotte, said in 2019 he thinks changing the legal age of tobacco sales to 21 won’t solve the issues communities have with teens vaping.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill Monday that would have banned tobacco-free vaping flavors.

The bill was conceived to raise the legal age to buy tobacco to 21, but that’s superfluous, DeSantis said, since its already mandated by federal law. It also bans vaping flavors.

“A committee substitute for SB 810 effectively bans the vaping flavors used by hundreds of thousands of Floridians as a reduce-risk alternative to cigarettes, which are more dangerous,” DeSantis said in his letter vetoing the bill.

“This legislation would almost assuredly lead more people to resume smoking cigarettes, and it would drive others to the hazardous black market,” he wrote. “The latter consequence is especially significant because the much-publicized cases of lung injury associated with vaping in recent years have been traced to illegal, or black market, vaping cartridges containing THC, not to the types of legal vaping products that this bill would abolish.”

In January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a policy prioritizing enforcement against certain unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products that appeal to kids, including fruit and mint flavors.

Under this policy, companies that do not cease manufacture, distribution and sale of unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes (other than tobacco or menthol) risk FDA enforcement actions.

“Reducing the use of all nicotine-related products, including vaping, among our youth is an important goal,” DeSantis said. “But this (SB810) will not be achieved by eliminating legal products for adults and by devastating the small businesses who provide these adults with reduced risk alternatives to cigarettes.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments