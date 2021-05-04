Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

You're all set!

Thank you, you are now logged in.

OK

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

DeSoto community honors the loss of 'The Can Man' and Cheeto

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

ARCADIA — The DeSoto County community honored local “icons” Juan Sebastian —“The Can Man” — and his dog Cheeto on Friday during a ceremony at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Arcadia.

The mixed-breed dog and Sebastian, 68, who was homeless, were local celebrities around town — often seen winding their way along the sidewalks of Arcadia.

“You could go into town and if anybody just mentioned the word ‘The Can Man’ and his red dog, they knew exactly who we were talking about,” said Debbie Merkin, DeSoto Animal Control supervisor. “They were kind of like icons here.”

Cheeto

Cheeto died from heart problems in early April.

Animal Control representatives estimate Cheeto was around 15 or 16 years old when he died from heart problems in early April.

Sebastian died Dec. 23, 2019, as the result of injuries he suffered from a Dec. 8 assault.

The ceremony was held by friends of Sebastian and Cheeto with the help of Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home of Arcadia.

A headstone was placed for Sebastian, and Cheeto’s ashes were laid to rest along with his longtime owner.

“I’m glad they are back together,” said Katt Coombes, who adopted Cheeto weeks before his death.


DeSoto community honors 'The Can Man' and his dog Cheeto

+5 
+5 
DeSoto community honors 'The Can Man' and his dog Cheeto
+5 
+5 
DeSoto community honors 'The Can Man' and his dog Cheeto
+5 
+5 
DeSoto community honors 'The Can Man' and his dog Cheeto
+5 
+5 
DeSoto community honors 'The Can Man' and his dog Cheeto
+5 
+5 
DeSoto community honors 'The Can Man' and his dog Cheeto

The previous owner, Pam Miller, adopted Cheeto a week after Sebastian’s death.

“Pam basically saved Cheeto and showed him a different life,” Merkin said. “He became a personal pet instead of just a street pet even though he was Mr. Juan’s pet.”

Dolores Dominguez knew Sebastian for around 15 years and helped to organize Friday’s ceremony.

“It’s a sad situation what happened to him,” she said, “but I’m glad that now he is resting in peace with his best friend.”

Of the three men accused in connection with Sebastian’s death, Gary Stanka, 32, still faces a second-degree murder charge. A docket sounding for his case has been set for 9 a.m. June 21 at the DeSoto County Courthouse.

The other two men — Kyle and Brett Johnston — are no longer facing charges of second-degree murder, and were ultimately adjudicated guilty of “accessory after the fact.”

Around 15 people attended the ceremony Friday but additional support was provided on social media through the “Arcadia’s Cheeto” Facebook page, which was set up by Miller and Coombes in December 2019.

Almost 50 people responded in some way to the ceremony post.

“It’s amazing how close our community is,” said Jacque Ponger Freeman, of Ponger-Kays-Grady, during the ceremony. “What the ladies did with Cheeto and how everybody pulled together (in support), it just goes to show you how close our community is and how special everybody is.”

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments