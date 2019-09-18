SARASOTA - Sarasota County School Board evaluated Superintendent Todd Bowden at its Tuesday meeting, rating his performance for the 2018-19 school year as "highly effective" and granting him a $5,000 bonus.
But Bowden did not escape intense criticism from some board members, who claimed several of his decisions have lowered morale in the district.
School Board member Eric Robinson opposed giving the superintendent a top score, noting he had great concerns over Bowden’s decision to expand the scope of a sexual harassment investigation to include the alleged victim.
Cheraina Bonner, an administrative assistant to the district’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby, accused her boss of sending her suggestive messages. One would include an early morning Christmas video where he appeared to be drunkenly serenading her, according to records obtained from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
“You were in essence saying that you didn’t believe her story,” Robinson told the superintendent at Tuesday’s School Board meeting. “You didn’t believe her story had weight, and that therefore somebody must have coerced her to file the complaint.”
School Board member Bridget Ziegler was also displeased with the board’s decision to give Bowden a highly effective rating.
She particularly took issue with Bowden’s acceptance of a four-year contract extension that includes a guaranteed $5,000 salary increase each year.
“To accept into a contract that guaranteed a raise when we know that’s not something we’re able to offer our staff … I just think that sends the wrong message, and it’s concerning to me,” Ziegler said.
Bowden’s salary increases are not tied to his performance, which Robinson said prevents the board from holding the superintendent accountable.
And although the board will do away with performance-based bonuses next year, it decided Tuesday that Bowden had earned a $5,000 bonus for meeting one of the board’s academic goals.
The goals include a 1% increase overall on the Florida Standards Assessments, a 1% increase for the lowest quartile in English Language Arts, and a 1% increase for the lowest quartile in Math.
Despite the stark criticism, Bowden received praise from the rest of the board.
School Board chairwoman Jane Goodwin noted she did not believe the district has seen a drop in spirits among its employees.
“I’m in schools a great deal,” she said. “And I don’t think morale is low. This is a great district to work in. People come here because it’s a great district.”
