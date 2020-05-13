Masks are being made on 3D printers, students are winning scholarships, food drives expand to fill increasing needs, military enlistments continue, red tide research goes on and Walt Disney World is making plans to reopen — a little bit at a time.
Humans are social beings.
It was bad enough when the red tide breve toxin drove us away from area beaches. Left with a dry hacking cough and piles of dead fish on the beach, we began to worry that tourists might begin to avoid the Venice area,
Turns out that was a minor concern compared to the coronavirus which has spread around the world, virtually destroying the travel industry as the death toll piled up.
Then it made serious inroads in the U.S. By the time the first death was reported at Sarasota Hospital and days later at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, the country was about to be shuttered and life as we knew it was about to change.
Millions of people were laid off, especially the people with the least resources to see them through whatever was coming. People all but stopped traveling. Cruise lines and theme parks and hotels closed. For several weeks, every Disney park in the world has been closed and silent.
As cruise ships took refuge in various places, more of the world’s ports were shut down. To this day, some ships are still filled with employees, especially those from Indonesia as getting to that area currently is all but impossible.
From the coronavirus to the red tide brevetoxin, life as we have known it is changing. People are adapting, although too many are still denying the need to do so.
Food drives are bigger than ever because the need is bigger than ever. Young men and young women are enlisting in the military. And scientists are working hard to find a shot that can be prevent catching the virus and/or a sure for the COVID-19 strain. But then someone will to come up with similar prevention and cure measures for the next mutation of this evil disease, even as they now come up with new flu shots each year.
Students from Pre-K through college are finishing their studies online as teachers scramble to make that better.
Many colleges had an advantage as they already had online classes in nearly every discipline.
I do love the birthday party parades people are organizing. There was one for Vee Garry Ciulli this past Saturday. My car was one of at least 60 that cruised past her house, dropping off balloons and such. S few people stopped to get out of thewri cars, which
Here on the cultural coast, theaters and dancing schools created classes to be given on Zoom. Venice Theatre and the Asolo Rep were among the first to do that and Attitudes of Dance, owned by Renata Gaona, was at the forefront of putting every class online, even to the point of having practice sessions for the annual recital which will likely be in August at Venice Theatre where it has been held for several years.
Fortunately some restaurants were able to stay open by offering take-out foods and we fans could continue to order our favorite pizzas or Thai food of even steaks and burgers which could be delivered or could be picked up. This week more and more restaurantsa and businesses are reopening although people are advised to note the 6-foot separation suggestion.
Amazon deliveries slowed down as that company’s business ballooned to the point where it ran out of many items and instead of promising delivery the next day for us Prime customers, some things would not arrive for many weeks.
My Sunday breakfast group has not been able to meet for about two months. Instead, we have gotten used to marathon phone calls.
The good thing is that the VISA bill no longer comes in a giant box. Since shopping is difficult at best, I do as little as possible and as I have not been to a theater in nearly two months, there have been no dinners out. I have picked up some dinners to take home however. I will be quite happy when my favorite restaurants are fully open once again.
And best of all, I can finally get a hair cut, which is what I planned to do the very day that all the barbershops, hair and nail salons were told to close. Those places opened this week — hooray.
None of us knows what the new normal will be although one thing is certain, until this pandemic goes into the history books, we will not know. Consider that the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19 took millions of lives and lasted a long time but eventually, it too ended, although sadly not until many millions had died. Hopefully those numbers will not be repeated with the COVID-19 scourge.
What gives me hope is the number of people who have had the virus and survived. The son of one of my skating friends was laid low with his wife and three children for nearly five weeks but all survived. One of the children brought it home from her school in Seattle.
Meanwhile we can all make fashion statements with our various masks. I have some plain white ones but the ones I wear the most are my two Sweet Briar College masks made by friends in the college colors of pink and green and of course, my Donald Duck mask made by my friend Carole Raymond’s daughter Megan.
If you do not have a mask and think you will not need them now that things are reopening, think again. Now masks will be more important than ever. There are still too many people who do not believe there is a problem or if there is it will not affect them for some reason. While older people may be more at risk, it can happen to most anyone.
Monday, the Venice TJ Maxx parking lot was filled. Adhering to the 6-foot rule in the store must have been a challenge to say the least. I love that store but I think I will wait a while longer.
