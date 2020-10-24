VENICE — Wrapping up her campaign for office, Nancy Detert said that after this one, she’s stepping away from the political arena.
It’s not the first time she’s said that, and meant it.
The first time was when she lost a re-election bid for the Sarasota County School Board after one term.
The voters hadn’t chosen the right person, she said, “so I was done with politics.”
She devoted her attention to the business she had started, Osprey Mortgage.
Then, longtime Sarasota attorney Lamar Matthews suggested she run for a Florida House seat that was going to be vacant. She did, because it would give her the opportunity to allocate money for schools on the state level.
She won, and won again and again, until term limits forced her out.
She ran for a vacant Florida Senate seat and won that too, serving two terms.
She ran for the County Commission in 2016 because outgoing Commissioner Christine Robinson suggested it.
She ran unopposed. This time she faces Democrat Cory Hutchinson, of North Port, for the District 3 seat covering much of Venice, South Venice and part of North Port.
The district boundaries have been adjusted since then, and commissioners are now elected by district instead of at large.
The redistricting was controversial but it was necessitated by the switch to single-member districts, which Detert has criticized.
“I think it’s bad government,” she said, predicting that the current commissioners will be replaced by ones who will focus on their districts instead of the county as a whole.
But the voters approved it, so the County Commission had to implement it.
It’s actually the change to single-member districts that hurt county voters, she said. Prior to the switch, all voters in the county could have voted in all three races on this year’s ballot. Now, voters in two districts can’t vote for anyone and the voters in the other three are just voting in one race, not all three.
Detert said she wouldn’t change anything about the county’s response to the pandemic now that distribution of the $18 million in CARES Act funding it received is on track. At her urging $5 million has been dedicated for arts organizations, she said.
Her big project if re-elected will be affordable housing, she said. The county is forming a new housing group she’ll serve on, bringing her experience in the mortgage industry to bear.
It’s part of protecting the paradise she’s lived in for 42 years, she said.
“Who’s better than us?” she said. “Nobody I know.”
