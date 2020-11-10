The Diamond Divas showed members and friends at the Venice Yacht Club that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. At the Ladies Night Out women learned that diamonds can be luxurious and beautiful.
They also learned diamonds can be new pajamas and clothing for the Twig Boutique and children in the foster care program.
This year, Cheryl Pickels and Kim Keitchen chaired a fundraising event to benefit Twig. Most people coming to the event brought new clothing for the Twig Boutique. Some donated gift cards.
The crew at the Venice Yacht Club is always generous. More than 100 women were on hand purchasing bottles of wine. They also participated in the raffle. The highlight of the evening was the live auction of luscious diamond necklaces and bracelets.
The rousing fun and spirited bidding along with the other events gave the Yacht Club group the joy of presenting Twig with a check for $7,200.
Three cheers to the dedicated Ladies Night Out Committee for going ahead with this terrific fundraiser. While it benefited Twig, it also gave more than 100 women a fun way to spend an evening out with friends. Bravo.
Always thank a veteran
On Wednesday, we say thanks to the veterans in our community. The Rotary Club will be posting flags for those participating in their project.
Thanks to Chris Hassler for flagging Ponce de Leon Park.
Church services will honor those who serve.
It is always OK to wear red, white and blue and it’s always OK to say thank you to a veteran.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Nicole Britton, the director of Development for Twig.
She spoke to the audience at the Venice Yacht Club about her experience with the program. She is dedicated to helping raise funds for the boutique because she sees its value in the community.
Recently Nicole and her family took the foster care experience further by welcoming a foster baby to their family. The experience has brought much love to their home and gave Nicole first hand experience of what it is like to be a foster parent.
Nicole Britton has teenage children, works full time and now is a foster parent. She lives the Twig philosophy of it being The Way to Inspire and Give. Nicole Britton is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
