Recently, Kindra Muntz published a column in this newspaper titled “Do voucher programs put public schools at risk?”
Based on her misrepresentations and misstatements, it is apparent Ms. Muntz did not do her homework.
First, Ms. Muntz failed to point out that if a student goes to a private school, the public school loses the student, but also loses the costs related to educating the student. The costs balance out for the schools, parents choose the best school for their children, and the public pays the same cost for the child’s education.
Second, she claims private schools are “Schools Without Rules” and gives theoretical examples of “problems.”
She says there “could” be teachers without degrees; “could” be discrimination against LGBTQ students; but gives no specific examples or sources. There “could” be use of textbooks showing men and dinosaurs together (There are internet claims that some religious textbooks espouse this theory, but no specific schools or texts are cited).
Is this happening in Sarasota? If so, Ms. Muntz, where? On the other hand, she failed to mention that some public schools are now teaching the radical and controversial “1619 History Project.” If parents are unhappy with school performance or curriculum, they need to object.
Ms. Muntz goes on to trash John Kirtley, a protégé of Betsy DeVos, and School Board candidates Eric Robinson and Karen Rose.
Robinson is a respected Venice accountant who donates his School Board salary back to the schools. Rose is a highly qualified educator who understands what is needed to improve the education system.
Robinson fought alongside Bridget Ziegler to attempt to stop the School Board from doing things such as rewriting the job review of disgraced school Superintendent Todd Bowden to make it look better. He also fought against the outrageous contract that cost Sarasota taxpayers thousands when Bowden was forced to resign.
Ms. Muntz also accuses Mr. Robinson of working to establish PACs. Establishing PACs is a legal endeavor and part of the business of an accountant. Does Ms. Muntz not approve of PACs? Did she somehow forget that she used a PAC out of Jacksonville in the last election to finance her campaign for the Single Member District? She had no problem using out-of-town PAC money to finance a local issue she supported.
She claims to be non-partisan, but sounds a lot like a Democrat.
Eric Robinson and Karen Rose are both endorsed by the Sarasota Teacher’s Union. They are the right choice to assure the children of Sarasota the best education possible and free choice of schools. Let’s make sure every parent has the choice to send their child to the best school available to them…public or private.
