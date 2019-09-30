SARASOTA - A 62-year-old soon-to-be-grandfather is dead following an undercover operation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office — a sting designed to target child predators, but one that instead targeted men looking to meet other adults on adult websites.
Hamid Keshmirian committed suicide last week, less than 24 hours after bonding out on charges related to his conversations about sex with an undercover deputy, who claimed to be a 14-year-old prostitute.
The chats began on hookup site SkipTheGames.com, where Keshmirian responded to an ad that appeared to be for an adult escort. But detectives with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office changed the woman’s age to that of a 14-year-old after the conversation about sex began.
Keshmirian, a single man, whose two adult daughters say he was battling depression and loneliness, continued the conversation with the woman he thought wanted to have sex with him. Deputies went as far as to put a man on the phone with Keshmirian, claiming to be the girl’s father, giving permission for the encounter.
Keshmirian ultimately agreed to meet up with the girl on Thursday, Sept. 19 — his birthday. He was arrested upon arrival, spending two nights in jail because, Keshmirian’s family said, the sheriff's office denied him a phone call and kept his arrest out of the computer system while they continued to hunt other men.
A friend bonded Keshmirian out Saturday, Sept. 21; it’s believed he took his life later that night, just hours before he was set to attend the Sunday baby shower for what would have been his first grandchild.
“They killed our dad,” said Natasha Keshmirian, who said men like her father were the only victims of the sting. “My dad’s not a pedophile … but he didn’t have the money to fight it.
“He lost everything (in the Great Recession) — his business and his home — and he battled depression for eight or nine years,” his daughter continued. “He was just getting his new life together — he had a new business, a new house, and a new truck … then they entrapped him.”
Who is preying on whom?
Five days after Keshmirian’s suicide, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight forwent his typical post-sting press conference, where he might face reporter questions, instead releasing information about the operation and the 23 men arrested via news release and a series of Facebook posts.
“I wish I could say these operations were no longer needed but time and time again, even after we make dozens of arrests, these men keep coming back for more,” Knight said in the release.
What Knight didn’t say was that the men — many of whom traveled long distances — might not have ever have come to Sarasota County had deputies not convinced them to. It’s also likely many of them — who were looking to talk to other adults on legal, adult dating sites and apps such as Bumble, Grindr, and Plenty of Fish — would never have considered talking to underage teens had deputies not suggested it.
Knight’s office also could not provide any evidence that the adult dating apps and sites they used in the sting were used by adults to prey on teens.
However, bait-and-switch tactics on adult dating sites have become more frequent for law enforcement agencies that seek to boost arrest numbers related to sex crimes, even if the prosecutions don’t always hold up. The “To Catch a Predator”-style stings are relatively easy for law enforcement to conduct, compared to operations that target higher-priority sex crimes like child pornography or sex trafficking.
Read more at https://floridapolitics.com/archives/306973-policing-the-police-did-sheriff-go-too-far-on-undercover-sex-sting?fbclid=IwAR2M7Hz9b4XnJP97z0zLgpUZ9Pz3ZOuEWjNKnj2Tm8-OGLU8liP8Gd8blLE
