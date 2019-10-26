Halloween children’s events set for Oct. 31
Venice-area kids are picking out their costumes to show off starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 during the annual Children’s Halloween Parade in Centennial Park.
The parade down Venice Avenue will follow promptly at 5 p.m. led by the Lions Club of Venice float and members.
The Venice Lions Club has sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the Venice Lions Club. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues in downtown Venice.
This is a chance for children to show off their costumes to the delight of spectators, parents and grandparents.
Venice MainStreet and its partners support this annual event. For more information, contact Kara Morgan, Venice MainStreet CEO, at 941-484-6722.
Dress up to party at the American Legion tonight
Scream with Bandana tonight, Oct. 26, at the Sons of the American Legion "Halloween Scream with Bandana."
Tickets are $6 for entry and music in advance or at the door of the Legion. Meals and refreshments can be ordered from the regular menu.
Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with music by Bandana from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Money raised benefits local veterans, charities and the community.
The post is at 1770 E. Venice Ave. near Auburn Road, Venice. Call 941-485-4748.
Pride Festival being planned
Suncoast Metropolitan Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, is planning the second Venice Pride Festival at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for Saturday, Nov. 2. For vendor information or more details, email info@veniceflpride.com.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Twig donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing for children and juniors that is in excellent, new or “like new” condition: clean, freshly washed, less than two years old and free of tears, stains or rips, is accepted on the fourth Monday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m.
Learn how The Twig encourages foster families and see its Wish List at: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; thetwigcares.com.
City collects Toys for Tots
Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., and Venice Municipal Airport, 150 E. Airport Ave.., are again collection points for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
Drop new, unwrapped toys in the collection boxes at either site. Coordinators pick up the toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender for Christmas distribution to needy children in the area. Toys will be collected through the second week of December.
For more information, or to make a financial donation online, visit toysfortots.org.
Bookstore volunteers needed
Do you have two hours a week to greet patrons in the new Friends Bookstore in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library? If you have a little bookstore, retail, or library experience, love to work with people and live to read, contact Friends Director Camille Cline at admin@venicefriends.org.
Open chess play
Play chess at the Venice William H. Jervey Jr. Public Library from 1-5 p.m. every Monday. This social chess club is open to all, beginner to expert. Call Steve, 248-854-9801.
Men's tennis
A Venice/North Port/Englewood-area men's tennis league will add residential community teams of men age 50 and over for fall and winter seasons. A community must have two or more courts to host competition. Call Jerry at 941-412-3989.
Math tutors needed
Do you have an hour a week to help students in high school with algebra and geometry? Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers. Contact John Monley or Rose Bloch at 941-488-4009, or email jmonley@bbbssun.org or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Carrier sailors meet
Carrier sailors meet at American Legion NO-VEL Post 159, (1770 E. Venice Ave. and Auburn Road) at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of every month. All carrier sailors are invited to meet for fellowship and to swap sea stories. All are welcome.
Lunch and beverage are available for purchase. For details, contact Bill Johnson, 941-223-1783, or cva43bill@hotmail.com.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Venice Museum exhibit
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is open. The exhibit features information and artifacts regarding various sporting activities in Venice from the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
VMA is at 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the third Saturdays October-April, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
