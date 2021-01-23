VENICE — Village On The Isle has a renovated dining room — completed by Stevens Construction recently.
The Hibiscus dining room received an extensive reworking.
“Stevens Construction provided a 10,000-square-foot interior renovation, which allows Village On The Isle residents to enjoy their meals in an enhanced dining room with elegant finishes, expansive ceilings, private seating options and separate dining rooms,” the firm said in a news release.
Stevens Construction Vice President of South Florida Dan Adams said the firm worked with Village On The Isle and a design team “for four months prior to construction starting to ensure the project provided as minimal disruption as possible to residents and staff while achieving the budget, schedule and quality goals,” according to the news release.
The project took about seven months — as it was anticipated, the news release states.
Village On The Isle is a nonprofit life plan community at 930 Tamiami Trail.
Stevens Construction has worked on several for Village On The Isle, including the renovation of The Lofts — its assisted living and memory care facility. During that time, the 80,000 square foot facility remained opened and occupied, the news release notes.
For the Hibiscus dining work, the team included project executive Dan Adams; project manager Alan Bennett; superintendent Gary Tipton; and project administrator Sue Ziegenfus from The Stevens Construction.
Beebe Design Group was the architect.
For more information, visit www.stevensconstructioninc.com or call 239-936-9006.
