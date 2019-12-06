Discover your Artistic Flair

Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
For people of all skills and experience levels with a desire to create items, a new studio has opened in Nokomis.
Artistic Flair Studio, at 401 Laurel Road across from post office, provides the opportunity to be creative in whatever form of art desired.
Jessica Kurilko and Jennifer Wheat, co-owners and instructors, show how to create items. They emphasize there is no need to be an artist or have good penmanship to attend. Enjoy learning artistic flair techniques in the open studio classes typically for two or three people — or take private lessons. While it’s primarily for adults, there are some classes for children 6 to 15 years.
In Kurilko’s pottery studio use the wheel to make a vase, little trays to hold keys, small planters, pottery with fabrics and wood. Wheat will demonstrate how to create signs of all kinds from wood pallet, even a clock frame.
Classes and workshops feature creating porch leaners, resin, glass, canvass painting, wooden tags, alcohol ink ornaments and more. Classes operate at scheduled times, for details visit artisticflairstudio.com or call 941-676-3432
Apple enthusiasts party meeting
From 1:30-4 p.m. Dec. 5, Englewood Area Macintosh User Group, Apple Computer and Apple Devise enthusiasts meet at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood. Angela Taylor will demonstrate the new Apple credit card and several other new features from Apple.
Carl Gaites, past president will lead a fun game of Apple Team Trivia at this annual fun event and party. Refreshments will be served for both members and guests as everyone checks the swap meet table. Almost in its 30th year, EAMUG is one of the oldest Apple User Groups in Florida. For more information, visit www.EAMUG.org
Fish Tales Bait & Tackle opens
Recently opened at the corner of U.S.41 and Albee Road E. across from the new Wawa is Fish Tales Bait & Tackle, at 101 S Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. It opens each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has gear for charter fishing, bait, tackle, beachwear, souvenirs and miscellaneous needs in Nokomis on the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, call 941-615-7485.
Artful Gem opens on the island
A co-operative boutique and art gallery the Artful Gem have opened at 209 Miami Avenue West.
Local jewelers, sculptors, and artists showcase their individual work including handbags, sundresses, shorts, colorful jean jackets, skirts, boutique clothing and items from around the globe.
