ORLANDO - Disney Springs plans a "phased reopening" starting May 20.
In a news release from Disney Springs Vice President Matt Simon, he notes it will follow government and health expert guidelines with "a limited number of shopping and dining experiences that are owned by third-party operating participants will begin to open during this initial phase."
Walt Disney World Resorts other facilities remain closed.
"As we continue to monitor conditions, and with the health of guests and Disney cast members at the forefront of our planning, we are making several operational changes," Simon said. "Disney Springs will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates enhanced safety measures, including increased cleaning procedures, the use of appropriate face coverings by both cast members and guests, limited-contact guest services and additional safety training for cast members."
Simon said they are going to apply lessons and ideas from health and travel industry leaders and talk to unions about preparing cast members to come back to work.
Initially, Disney Springs will have limited parking, capacity and operating hours, the news release states.
"Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can. Additional protocols and procedures may be announced closer to the opening date," Simon said.
For more information, visit www.DisneySprings.com for operating hours, locations and safety procedures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.