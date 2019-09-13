VENICE — An early morning photo shoot to honor rainbow babies and contemplate Hurricane Dorian led to a small crowd recently at the North Jetty.
Kera Brodeur, 22, won the photo shoot at a maternity fair at 941 Wellness in Sarasota. She decided she wanted to have it on an early morning — and it ended up coinciding with some winds from the storm that struck The Bahamas.
Having lived through many hurricanes, she and her mother felt displaying pregnancy through the end of the storm would show the hope of life after tragedy.
Brodeur said she lost a child in her first pregnancy so it adds another level of recovery for her personally. Doctors had told her she wouldn't conceive again.
This pregnancy, she said, is her "rainbow baby."
"It was hard. And I was told I was never going to have children again," she said.
A small crowd of early-risers watched as photographer Michael Rischer took images at the beach and jetty.
"I thought it was beautiful and I thought it was so cool that everyone was so interested," Kera Brodeur said.
"It was like watching life wake up in the morning," said her mother, Shannon Brodeur. "Everyone else wants clear days and skies but we thought it would be poignant."
Shannon Brodeur said their thoughts were with the victims of Hurricane Dorian as they watched the weather around them that day. She hopes the people who have experienced the vicious storm will be able to find "new beginnings" following their tragedy.
Shannon Brodeur moved down here about three years ago; Kera followed about a year later.
Kera Brodeur said she is due Nov. 14 with a baby boy whom she plans on naming Bodhi — after the Bodhi tree that Buddha sat underneath.
And both mother and daughter find the Venice Jetty and nearby beaches a location where they relax.
"It's such a peaceful place down there in the morning," Shannon Brodeur said.
Kera Brodeur finds herself attending drum circles at Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches, among other area activities.
"It's kind of another family and I'm excited to get to raise a kid here," Kera Brodeur said.
