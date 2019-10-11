SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District has invited its employees to attend the upcoming Employee Health & Benefits Fair.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Suncoast Technical College, 4748 Beneva Rd., Sarasota.
The event will feature free health screenings for cholesterol, diabetes, and blood pressure, among others, according to a district news release.
Attendees will also have access to nutrition, diet and fitness tips, as well as additional information on how to maximize their health benefits.
Other event highlights include free mammograms at the Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography bus, free chair massages, free dermatology screenings, free flu shots and free Florida Retirement System workshops, among others.
To schedule an appointment for a Florida Blue Health Screening, visit https://pickatime.com/client?ven=11601720.
For more information, contact Erin Singerman at Erin.Singerman@sarasotacountyschools.net or 941-927-9000, ext. 31363.
