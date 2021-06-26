Area school officials say the state’s ban on teaching critical race theory won’t affect students.
The Florida Board of Education passed a rule earlier this month that bans lessons that appoint “critical race theory,” an academic movement that examines the law as it intersects with race and equity.
The new rule insinuates teachers could “indoctrinate” students through history lessons without said guidelines.
The Florida State Standards, which go hand in hand with student assessments, do not include critical race theory. Therefore, many districts have determined the ban will not make a difference in their schools.
Parents have expressed concerns regarding the teaching of critical race theory at recent school board meetings.
One Sarasota County School Board member spoke about it on FOX News, discussing the threat of critical race theory — but Sarasota and Charlotte County education leaders note it’s not been, nor will it be, a part of their curriculum.
“I believe (critical race theory) creates a further divide for our students when they really need to be learning foundational skillsets to allow them to be successful members of society,” Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler said June 17 during the FOX News program “America Reports.”
After being criticized for the appearance by other Sarasota County School Board members and the district’s superintendent, Ziegler said she was referring to the issue as a whole.
Sarasota County Schools Media Relations Specialist Kelsey Whealy stated although private and charter schools across the county are governed separately, public schools won’t be affected.
“Critical race theory is not a part of the curriculum in our traditional public schools,” she said in an email. “Our district follows guidance from the Florida Department of Education for curriculum emphasis areas that are tied to state statutes & standards. We would only add a subject to our curriculum at the direction of the FLDOE.”
John Jordan, president of the Charlotte Florida Education Association, weighed in on the matter.
“Professional Florida teachers teach the standards set down by the state Board of Education,” he said. “I am not aware of anything this law does that changes those standards.”
Charlotte County School District spokesperson Mike Riley said schools in the county only teach and test from the standards.
“This is not a part of our Florida State Standards,” Riley said. “We will follow the law.”
