The Ditchfield Family Singers have added members to the family of singers nearly as fast as they have added performance dates in Florida over the past dozen or more years.
A visit to the family website now shows 18 members of the family stretching from stage right to stage left across a typical stage.
The performance calendar is just as full with dates nearly back to back in Florida over the winter holiday season.
This year, as they have for many years, family members will perform three concerts at Venice Theatre, literally doing the first one, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21, just hours after the final matinee performance of Venice Theatre’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
If you want to see the Ditchfields earlier in the holiday season, the family will perform matinee and evening concerts on Saturday at Sarasota Opera House.
As this paper went to press, a few tickets remained for that afternoon, with many more available that evening. Tickets are $15 to $45 per person. Call Bernice at 941-923-2013 or email at theditchfields@comcast.net.
Fot tickets to the Ditchfield performances at Venice Theatre, go to venicesatage.com or call the box office at 941-488-1115. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
“The Sounds of Christmas” features holiday favorites from traditional carols through pop hits.
Family patriarch Stephen and matriarch Bernice lead the family singers which now include their children and the spouses of their children with occasional appearances by some of the grandchildren.
To learn more about the family, visit: ditchfieldfamilysingers.com.
