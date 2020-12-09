My parents brought me to Florida when I was almost 2 but only to Miami Beach on the East Coast.
I didn’t get to Venice until many years later when my parents’ close friend, Waldo and Mable Emerson, from Shaker Heights decided to retire here because they heard that the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was moving to Venice.
They thought it would be fun to live in a circus town.
In addition to the circus, the Emersons found Floridaland, a 10-attraction theme park that opened in 1964 in Osprey.
Waldo got a job playing piano in its wild west saloon and Mable worked in one of the gift shops whenever he was at the park which was the state’s first true theme park although much smaller than even a Disney parking lot.
Floridaland only lasted a few years however because some guy named Walter Elias Disney bought up some 30,000 acres in central Florida in order to build what has become probably the largest theme park in the world.
Walt Disney World opened in October 1971. Floridaland had already seen the writing on the wall and closed that July for the summer and never reopened. The bottle-nosed dolphins were moved up to Georgia with their owner and trainer although many area residents used to say they had been turned loose in the Gulf.
As dolphins in the wild perform most of the same “tricks” that are performed by “professional” dolphins, it was an innocent mistake. Admission to Floridaland was $2.50 for adults. I think a ticket book with A through E tickets was only about $1 more at Walt Disney World’s first park, the Magic Kingdom. “A” tickets were for the trolley, which I probably rode once. I always had to buy extra “E” tickets for the really good rides like Space Mountain.
About the only thing remaining of Floridaland is Bentley’s, which was originally constructed in 1967 as a motel adjacent to Floridaland although not on its property.
These days Bentley’s seems to draw its own crowd for the pool and entertainment inside and outside depending on the weather and season and these days, on the pandemic.
So that was my total knowledge of Florida until after moving here myself in 1993. After buying a lot and building a house I got a part-time job writing about homes and pools and landscaping and such for this paper. I had found my calling.
Over the years I covered most everything, but for several years as arts and leisure editor, I covered the state by doing road trips for something called Let’s Go which began as a Venice Gondolier section and then was adopted by all the Daily Sun papers. By then, I was racking up miles on my second Florida car. One week I might be in Miami Beach and Coral Gables and Homestead and another week I would be north of Tampa at Silver Springs or Wakiva Park or staying at Seven Sisters Inn, a bed and breakfast in Ocala. It was created by an airline couple who flew international routes as often as I drove Florida routes.
Wherever they went they brought home fabrics or statues or doors and furniture. Soon they had two adjacent houses in which each room was designed around a specific country’s theme. I stayed once in France and another time in Egypt.
They gave huge discounts to fellow fliers which probably led to the end of their business although the 2007-08 crash did not help.
Reading Pam Miller’s Pelican Point Peddler’s article for today’s paper brought back wonderful memories of all the great things to see and do in this state.
Within four hours one can be at The Space Coast or south of there in Brevard County which has the wonderful Brevard Zoo and the WACO Air Museum. The museum is totally run by volunteers who restore and repair all the planes and other items in the exhibits.
On another trip, I stayed at a motel on the beach about 50 miles south of the space center. There was a launch while I was there. I am certain the view was better there than had I been at the actual space center. On the same trip, I was able to go out about midnight with that area’s turtle expert and some graduate students to watch a female turtle make a nest and lay about 100 eggs before covering the nest and heading back into the Atlantic.
Down in Delray, I found the Morikami Gardens and its then neighbor, the American Orchid society which has since moved to the Fairchild Botanical Tropical Garden south of Miami. Also south of Miami is Homestead which was all but destroyed by Hurricane Andrew. What was totally unscathed by Andrew was the Coral Castle which was built of coral stone by one Lithuanian man who was just 5 feet tall.
Massive chunks of coral stone weigh a lot but to this day, even a large stone gate he made, can be moved by one finger according to the castle guides.
I think a person could get into the car and head about two or three houses from Venice and find more than one site that is well worth the drive.
After all, Florida really was the home of the one-tank trip with all its many attractions long before Walt Disney purchased that land in Orange County. As Disneyland also is in Orange County, although in California, I am certain he never considered any other site.
I just wonder how much longer Route 4 can survive without construction of a second level. It is either that or tear down some really big buildings.
As so few people will be traveling for the holidays this year because of the pandemic, travel to some of the more obscure destinations in this state might offer some diversion and fun for your immediate family.
Then instead of cooking up a standing rib roast or turkey or whatever your typical holiday fare, have a Zoom meetup with family members and share your various adventures that way.
My airline miles are piling up on credit cards but I have no clue as to when I will feel safe enough to use them, especially since I only use miles for the really long trips over really big ponds like the Atlantic or Pacific.
Whatever you do this year, feel free to share your adventures with your fellow readers with high-resolution color photos and a bit about where the photo is taken.
Send your photos or trip ideas to: kcool@venicegondolier.com and do not adjust the photos in any way. We need all the pixels your camera can provided and also need full names of people in the photos, from left to right and, if pertinent, where the photo was taken.
Happy Hanukkah this week (it begins Dec. 10 and ends at sundown Dec. 18), Merry Christmas Dec. 25 and Happy Kwanza, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
Above all, wear your masks and use your hand sanitizers etc. to help keep your friends, loved ones and even strangers on the street — healthy. We are all in this together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.