As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the United States, the safest way to celebrate the holiday week is at home with the people you live with, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dr. Jaclyn Nadler, of Englewood, recently answered questions about the virus.
What is the priority for phase 1 of the vaccination?
The Florida Department of Health is still awaiting more vaccines and hospitals are in the process of vaccinating frontline workers and long-term care residents. It is still priority for phase 1.
It’s been said after first responders get vaccinated, the shift will be to those in high-risk categories such those with asthma, respiratory issues and others 65 and older.
Do you encourage these people to go get vaccinated and why?
I strongly recommend people who have access to one of the available vaccines get vaccinated. The vaccine will help protect you from getting COVID-19. If you still get infected after you get vaccinated, the vaccine may prevent serious illness. Next in line based on vaccine availability will be individuals over age 75 and those with specific health conditions like lung and heart disease, obesity and diabetes.
What about timelines for the vaccinations?
We are still awaiting guidance from the Florida Department of Health with the specifics and timelines and this most likely will come once hospital staff with the greatest risk of exposure and residents of long-term care facilities have been vaccinated.
Some of these vaccines require having two of them. If a person doesn’t get the second one will the first dosage be effective?
Both of the currently approved vaccines require two doses, either three or four weeks apart. While the first will provide some level of immunity, both injections will be required for optimal protection. There are some vaccine candidates still undergoing clinical trials that may only require one dose.
Have you heard if there are true side effects for the vaccine that are any different than any other vaccine such as the shingles or the flu?
Both of the approved COVID-19 vaccines appear to have similar side effects to those of other vaccinations including injection site redness and tenderness, mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, nausea, body aches and fatigue that typically last a day or two. These expected side effects are just evidence that your body is reacting appropriately to the vaccine by amplifying your immune system. There have been a few reported cases of more severe allergic reactions that are not totally unexpected and those who have a prior history of severe reactions to vaccines or components of the vaccines should discuss with their physician if they should proceed with getting one of these new vaccines. As with any medical treatment, we weigh the benefits of the therapy over the potential risks.
Should people get a flu shot?
The flu shot is important every year, but even more this year to hopefully prevent someone from contracting both SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) and influenza at or near the same time. A co-infection with both SARS-CoV-2 and influenza would most likely be more severe in anyone, but even more so in those with other underlying health issues.
Can a flu shot protect against COVID-19?
No, the flu shot only is effective against seasonal influenza A or B. Regardless of the flu shot, people still have the same risk for contracting COVID-19. If our seasonal flu shot is effective as it is in most years, if someone had the flu shot and developed flu-like symptoms, it may prompt them to self isolate or get tested for COVID-19, which would be a likely diagnosis based on community prevalence.
If you had COVID-19, should you get the vaccine?
Yes. The CDC recommends you get vaccinated even if you have already had COVID-19, because you can catch it more than once. While you may have some short-term antibody protection after recovering from COVID-19, we don’t exactly know how long this protection will last. While vaccine supplies are limited, there has been discussion that those who have had COVID-19 in past 90 days wait until more vaccines are available to everyone.
If you get the vaccine, do you still have to wear a mask?
At this point the recommendation is yes. The information we are receiving is that the vaccine helps to prevent someone from getting seriously ill from the virus, but it is not fully understood if it prevents someone from passing on the virus. It is expected that transmission would be lower, but at this point we are still recommending mitigation efforts including masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing until most of the public has been immunized. I suspect the CDC will provide guidance into 2021 when we can ease on wearing masks.
In Florida, are CVS and Walgreens are partnering with the federal and local governments to help in the vaccination efforts of those in long-term care?
Yes. I suspect as vaccine availability increases CVS and Walgreens will be offering the vaccines in their stores similar to other vaccinations. It is my understanding they are still awaiting further direction on this and more information should be available in the coming weeks.
