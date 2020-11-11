SARASOTA — Holiday planning this year needs to include one element that few families have ever considered before — risk assessment.
That’s the message from Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention and Control as Thanksgiving approaches.
Many families have experienced some degree of separation for going on 10 months, he said in a COVID-19 update posted on YouTube on Tuesday. They were hoping to be able to get together soon, as they’ve traditionally done, but the coronavirus hasn’t gone away.
Add in the sense of “pandemic fatigue” everyone is feeling and the temptation to have their usual reunion will be great.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising throughout the country, people should think hard about whether to give into it.
“Hosting people in your house or visiting somebody else in their house is probably not a good idea these days,” he said.
The question to ask, he said, is whether it would be worth the risk. Factors to consider are who would be traveling, where they’d be going or coming from, where they’d be staying and whom they’d be visiting.
People who decide to take the risk need to reach an agreement about ground rules before anyone departs. That includes when and where masks will be worn and how social distancing will be maintained.
And anyone who feels sick needs to cancel their plans rather than take the chance on infecting someone, leading to a potentially deadly outcome.
That’s especially true if they’d be around someone who is immuno-compromised or in another high-risk group.
Scientists now know that most of the transmission of the coronavirus is through the air, Gordillo said, so conducting activities outdoors would be safer, if it’s possible.
It would also be preferable if the Thanksgiving meal were served by one person instead of passing serving dishes around, he said.
And the hosts need to have lots of sanitizer available.
By the numbers
The state reported 4,136 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second-lowest number in eight days, with 69 deaths.
But the positivity rate of 8.34% was the highest in more than two weeks and the third time the rate has been over 8% in the last four days.
It’s been 13 days since it was under the 5% benchmark. The World Health Organization recommends not reopening until the rate is 5% or lower for 14 consecutive days.
More than 3,000 people were hospitalized Tuesday, up 470 patients since Friday.
There were 54 new cases in the county, and one death. The positivity rate was 6.39%, the 10th time it’s been more than 5% in the last 11 days.
Fewer than 1,000 people have been tested in the county on three of the last four days.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 census was 48 Tuesday, with 12 patients in the ICU. Its positivity rated dipped slightly, to 4.6% from 5.2% Monday.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 15 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, with three employees self-quarantined.
The county’s ICU bed availability ticked up to 31% but both Doctors Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital reported having no beds available. Most current ICU occupancy is non-COVID-19 patients.
The Sarasota County School District reported 13 COVID-19 positive staff and 46 students Tuesday, with another 40 staff and 490 students quarantined due to exposure.
There were 23 new cases in staff and students and 64 people directed to quarantine in the last 48 hours.
