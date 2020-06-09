VENICE — As the state relaxes restrictions imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people may feel that they can relax the social distancing precautions they’ve been following.
But it’s actually the time when people should be at their most vigilant, according to epidemiologist Dr. Manuel Gordillo.
Gordillo, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in the state in March, held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon organized by Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The incidence of the illness in the county is low currently, he said. SMH reported having 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday and Tuesday, with a positive testing rate of only about 1% over the last week.
The number of cases in the county rose to 694, with 86 deaths, but the percentage of positive cases declined to 2.9%.
That’s all due to the precautions county residents took, he said.
“We may have been lucky,” he said, “But we also need to recognize that the population did a very good job with the precautions.”
But the coronovirus is by no means gone, he said.
“It’s out there lurking, waiting for opportunities,” he said. “We cannot let our guard down. There is no good biological reason why the virus would not come back.”
That’s why wearing a mask continues to be a “huge deal,” he said.
Gordillo said it’s hard to tell why the number of cases reported statewide has been more than 1,000 for the last week after only occasionally spiking that high for the previous several weeks.
Partly it’s attributable to increased testing, he said, and he’s encouraged that the state rate of positive results has stayed steady.
“We’re not where we want to be” with testing, however, he said.
Testing in general needs to be ramped up, he said, and there are still some barriers to be dealt with. People without transportation can’t get to a testing site, he said, and many sites won’t test children.
There needs to be a faster turn-around with results as well, he said.
All that will be essential if there’s another outbreak because scientists have learned from other countries — he named New Zealand, South Korea, Iceland and Singapore — that contact tracing is more effective and less problematic than a lockdown.
If there’s robust contact tracing, people who test positive can be quarantined and people who have come into contact with them tested and treated accordingly.
People seem to be most infectious two-three days before symptoms appear — the “presymptomatic” phase — and for four-five days after, he said. Isolating them then would hold down the rate of transmission.
Masks remain important, he said, adding that it’s crucial that anyone displaying any symptoms wear one.
“The only thing we have to prevent transmission is masks,” he said. “I beg you … wear your mask.”
