VENICE — The Florida Department of Health hasn't said whether the Delta variant of COVID-19 is in Sarasota County, but there's no reason to think it isn't, Dr. Manuel Gordillo said.
"I'm almost certain that it's here and the numbers have been increasing," said Gordillo, medical director of Infection Prevention & Control at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, in a video interview.
Florida only does genomic sequencing on about 5% of positive test samples, he said, and doesn't report the results publicly.
Over the four-week period ending June 5 the Delta variant made up 2.3% of cases in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
The Delta variant, first identified in India in late 2020, is 60% more transmissible than the U.K. variant now known as Alpha, which in turn was 60% more transmissible than the original coronavirus, Gordillo said.
The Alpha variant eventually became the dominant one in the state and the country, and he sees the same thing happening with Delta.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant makes up 20% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. today.
It will be dominant in a month, Gordillo said.
Scientists are seeing the virus mutate "almost day-to-day," he said.
"The virus wants to evolve into something more transmissible because it wants to replicate," he said.
It's also somewhat more adept at evading the immune system, he said, which means that "people that have had natural infections are more prone to get a second infection with this strain."
Still, he said, vaccines offer substantial protection against the Delta variant, especially in reducing the prospects of hospitalization and death.
Increasing numbers of children, who can't be vaccinated, are being seen in the U.K., as they were in India earlier, Gordillo said, and he expects to see that happen in Southwest Florida as well.
Fortunately, he said, they're already at lower risk of severe illness. But their parents now have more incentive to get vaccinated, he said, because children mainly get infected by adults.
He does expect to see rising hospitalization among unvaccinated adults, however.
"It will affect the people who are unvaccinated because they are sitting ducks," he said.
By the numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state went up this week for the second time in two weeks after declining steadily since the week of April 9, according to Friday's Weekly Situation Report.
Cases in residents rose from 10,512 to 11,873, though the number of cases on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is 11,048.
The rolling seven-day average for new cases has risen for the last six days, going from 1,346 on June 18 to 1,578 for June 24, the CDC website shows.
And the testing positivity rate increased for the first time since that week, too, rising 0.5 percentage point, from 3.3% to 3.8%, according to the report.
Vaccinations declined by about 130,000 from the previous week, dropping to 281,042 from 413,018.
About 57% of Florida's 12-and-older population has been vaccinated.
Sarasota County had 92 new COVID-19 cases for the week, according to the report.
The county had a positivity rate of 2% and 1,727 more people got vaccinated, taking its 12-plus vaccination rate to 67%.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital had five COVID-19 patients Friday, including one in the ICU for the first time in 10 days.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had one COVID-19 patient.
Neither hospital has had a COVID-19-related death in two weeks.
