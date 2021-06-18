SARASOTA — In another step toward normality, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has resumed its HealthCast podcasts, which had been suspended due to the pandemic.
Appropriately, the first guest was the doctor who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in the state, Manuel Gordillo.
Gordillo, an infectious disease specialist, chatted with multi-media PR specialist Allison Gottermeier about what has been learned over the last 18 months.
While mitigation measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing played a role in fighting COVID-19, "that's not what changed this situation for us," he said. "What has really changed it is the solution for this pandemic is the vaccines. I think that's what really made the difference."
The development of safe, highly effective vaccines in less than a year, "to me, it's almost like the miracle of science," he said.
It happened so quickly for several reasons, he said.
First, the genomic sequence of the coronavirus was available in January, before the first cases even appeared in the U.S.
Then, the federal government pledged to fund vaccine development whether or not a viable vaccine was produced, taking away the financial risk.
Third, vaccine technology that could be adapted to combat the coronavirus already existed, Gordillo said, having been developed for use against other illnesses. But they never became prevalent here, so it was shelved.
Now that mRNA technology has been shown to work, he said it will be adapted to fight more viruses and even some bacteria.
Finally, he said, because COVID-19 spread so rapidly and was perceived as a major health threat, there were ample subjects willing to participate in clinical trials.
Trials got underway within about six months and "by October, November we knew the results were spectacular," he said.
The Pfizer vaccine went into distribution in mid-December, followed quickly by Moderna's.
The rapid pace of development, combined with disinformation in circulation and distrust of the government and doctors among some people, initially suppressed interest in getting vaccinated, he said.
Only 30%-40% of people in November said they'd be getting the shots, he said. But the number who decided to do it is much higher, with only 15%-20% of the public expressing hardcore opposition now.
"I think there's still work to do," to reach people who want to be vaccinated but haven't done it yet and people who are on the fence, waiting to reach their own comfort level, Gordillo said.
As for people adamant about not getting vaccinated, "there's nothing we can do about them," he said. "They will get the disease and they will become immune by a different way."
